Autumn Budget 2017: use our income tax calculator

Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced an increase to the amount you can earn before you pay income tax, and the amount you can earn before you pay the higher rate.

The personal tax free allowance will increase from £11,500 to £11,850.

The higher-rate (40%) tax threshold will rise for people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from £46,350. People in Scotland currently pay higher-rate tax after £43,000.

Income tax calculator 2018-19

Use our income tax calculator to find out how much tax you’ll pay in the 2018/19 tax year, starting on 6 April 2018.





Read all our Budget coverage and see how the changes will affect your finances.