Autumn Budget 2017: use our national insurance calculator

National Insurance is paid by most people to entitle them to their state pension and other benefits. And after the 2017 Autumn Budget, the levels of income at which you pay National Insurance contributions is changing.

Currently, employees pay 12% National Insurance on income between £8,164 and £45,000. They pay 2% on anything above.

For the self-employed it works slightly differently. They pay 9% National Insurance on income between £8,164 and £45,000, and 2% thereafter.

They also pay a flat rate amount of £2.85 per weel a year on income above £6,250, although this is voluntary. These are called ‘Class 2’ contributions.

These threshold are rising – the lower threshold goes up to £8,424 and the higher threshold rises to £46,350. Class 2 contributions are rising to £2.95 per week.

