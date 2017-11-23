Best beard trimmers that won’t break the bank

We’ve tried some of the newest beard trimmers on the market so that you can gift the right model to the bearded men in your life, whether they’re sporting just a bit of stubble, a goatee, or a big, bushy beard.

Fortunately, gifting a great one might cost less than you think, according to our latest first look reviews. We rounded up a band of bearded researchers to try out seven trimmers from top brands such as Philips, Remington and Wahl.

One of the cheaper models we tried was really impressive. It’s easy to use and clean and, most importantly, it excelled at its essential task of providing a neat, even and comfortable trim.

On the other hand, one of the pricier beard trimmers was a bit of a letdown. It felt bulky in the hand and struggled with short stubble, leaving patches of hair that looked untidy.

There are currently discounts galore on beard trimmers, as Black Friday fast approaches. But without reading our beard trimmer first look reviews, you risk picking up a stinker that could leave you out of pocket.

Beard trimmer deals: ones to consider and ones to avoid

The Braun BT3040 is currently on offer at the cheapest price it’s been all year, at just over £20. It has a washable trimmer head, an impressive-sounding 39 length settings and comes with a Gillette Fusion Proglide manual razor. But can it provide a comfortable and even trim? Read our first look review of the Braun BT3040 to see if we think it’s worth picking up.

Panasonic’s latest release, the waterproof ER-GB42, is currently on sale for £30 – that’s its lowest price since its release in April this year. We found the wheel system for adjusting the length settings on this beard trimmer convenient and simple to use, but did it pass through our researcher’s beard without snagging?

You can pick up the stylish-looking Babyliss 7896U i-Stubble 3 for half price at multiple stores at the moment. It’s only been out since June, but just two months ago it was being sold by some retailers for almost £40 more than its current price. If it’s a good beard trimmer, half price could be a great deal.

We appreciated the built-in vacuum in the Philips Series 7000 Vacuum Stubble Beard Trimmer BT7202, which reduced the hassle of clearing up clippings. This beard trimmer is currently on offer on Amazon for half price. But we found it was even cheaper at the start of December 2016, so it could be worth holding tight to see if the price drops even further after Black Friday.

Beard trimmer first look reviews

Below are all the beard trimmers we’ve just looked at. Follow the links to read our reviews:

Prices correct as of 21 November 2017.