Best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances

Black Friday has arrived, meaning those kitchen appliances you’ve been eyeing up all year are temporarily more tempting than ever. But whether you’re shopping for a Christmas gift or for a treat for yourself, make sure these cut-price products are the bargains they seem before you buy.

We’ve rounded up six of the best-looking Black Friday offers on stand mixers, juicers, blenders and spiralizers – and can advise you on whether or not to take the plunge.

Looking to bag a bargain on something else? See our list of Black Friday deals on other home products.

Kenwood kMix KMX754 stand mixer, £199

Good stand mixers take the hard work out of making bread, cakes and pastries – handy if you’re entertaining guests this Christmas.

Kenwood is one of the best-known brands, but its mixers often aren’t cheap. You would normally have to pay around £250 for the beautiful Kenwood kMix KMX754, but John Lewis is selling it for £50 less than normal for Black Friday. It has a glass mixing bowl, six speed settings and a 2.5-litre mixing bowl.

But it’s only worth buying if it properly mixes everything you put inside. That’s why we check how many times the sides of the bowl need to be scraped down during mixing to ensure all of the ingredients are incorporated.

Read our review of the Kenwood kMix KMX754 to see whether this model is worth buying.

KitchenAid KSM150 stand mixer, £249

The KitchenAid Artisan KSM150PS is £249 from John Lewis. It has 10 speed settings, a tilt-back head and a generous 4.6-litre stainless-steel mixing bowl.

You won’t see it on shop shelves that often, given it’s now over 10 years old, but you may want to snap it up if you do spot it. The newer version of this stand mixer costs more than £400, so this one could be a real bargain – provided it can knead dough without leaving your bread full of unwanted air holes.

Read our review of the KitchenAid Artisan KSM150PS to find out if it’s any good.

Sage BEM430SIL Scraper Mixer Pro, £144

For many devotees of The Great British Bake Off, the choice comes down to Kenwood vs KitchenAid. But if you’re not tempted by the offers above, you might want to consider the Sage BEM430SIL Scraper Mixer Pro. It’s endorsed by Heston Blumenthal, and Sage claims it can cut mixing time by as much as 60%, using a special scraper beater. Right now, you can buy it for £144 on Amazon, whereas it’s usually £180-£200.

See our Best Buy stand mixers for a list of the best models money can buy.

Nutribullet 600 blender, £50

For many people, blenders are a kitchen essential – useful for whipping up smoothies, soups and sauces in no time at all. The most well-known blender brand is Nutribullet, and today you’ll see the Nutribullet 600 on sale for £49.99 at Currys. On Amazon, it’s fractionally more.

It’s a simple little blender, with just one speed setting and no programs, buttons, timers or displays. Yet it makes big claims to ‘literally pulverize everything’ and has two separate blades – one to blitz fruit and veg, and the other for milling seeds, nuts and oats.

Read our review of the Nutribullet 600 to see if stands up to the scrutiny of our tests.

Sage Nutri Juicer BJE410UK, £70

Juicing is a fun and easy way to get your five a day. Whether you’re serious about juicing as a lifestyle, or you just enjoy the occasional glass of cold juice, you’ll want to make sure you don’t pay through the nose.

The Sage Nutri Juicer BJE410UK usually cost £125 – but we’ve seen it on Amazon today at £70. It’s a heavy-duty 1,200W centrifugal juicer, endorsed by Heston Blumenthal and made famous by the documentary Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead. It’s been superceded by the Sage The Nutri Juicer Cold BJE430SILUK, which is why it’s gone down in price.

Read the full Which? Sage Nutri Juicer BJE410UK review.

Morphy Richards Electric Spiralizer, £15

Spiralizers were initially popular with proponents of clean eating, but these quirky kitchen gadgets have now entered the mainstream in the UK. Plenty of us are now swapping traditional carb-heavy pasta for courgetti and other beautiful vegetable ribbons.

Today, the Morphy Richards Electric Spiralizer – which has two interchangeable blades and a detachable vegetable container for easy cleaning – is on sale on Amazon for just £14.99. It’s usually sold at around £25, and £50 is the recommended retail price.

Find out what we thought of the Morphy Richards 432020 Electric Spiralizer when we tried it out.