Best Buy fridge freezers for Black Friday

If you’re on the lookout for a new fridge freezer in the Black Friday sales, we’ve uncovered three new models to add to your shortlist.

Of the 13 fridge freezers we’ve recently tested, three earned our Best Buy seal of approval, including the best integrated fridge freezer we’ve seen in years.

You’ll find links to all reviews below, or you can head straight to our Best Buy fridge freezers for a full list of models to keep an eye out for on Black Friday.

Which is our Black Friday Best Buy?

The fridge freezers below are all 2017 launches from big brands. They all look good on paper but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re worth buying – even if you spot a Black Friday bargain. Only one is a Best Buy, while another could only manage a mediocre 53%.

Siemens KG36NHI32, £850

If you’re prone to traipsing up and down the supermarket aisles wondering what food you’ve already got at home, you might be tempted by this Siemens fridge freezer.

It’s equipped with internal cameras that send pictures from inside the fridge straight to your smartphone, so you can keep abreast of what you’ve already bought.

It’s cheaper than the Samsung Family Hub RB38M7998S4, which has similar camera technology. Read our Siemens KG36NHI32 fridge freezer review to find out whether it’s as smart at chilling and freezing as it is at keeping an eye on your groceries.

LG GBB39DSJZ, £440

We’ve been impressed by several LG fridge freezers in recent months. And, with its A++ energy label, a good amount of fridge space and a frost-free freezer, this one looks good on paper, too.

At the time of writing, this frost-free model is also the cheapest LG fridge freezer we’ve reviewed.

Read our LG GBB39DSJZ review to find out how it compares with other LG fridge freezers we’ve tested.

Smeg FAB50LCR, £1,999

This 50s-style fridge freezer is everything you’d expect a Smeg to be – colourful, retro and pricey. Available in six different colours, this top fridge freezer could certainly add a splash of style to your kitchen, and you might be tempted to splash out on Black Friday if you see it with money off.

But is it a case of style over substance? Read our Smeg FAB50LCR fridge freezer review to find out.

Top three to check when shopping for a fridge freezer

Whatever model you’re after, investigate the Tech Specs section of our fridge freezer reviews to check the following:

1. Has it got a flame-retardant back?

Fridges, freezers and fridge freezers in the UK are backed with either metal, aluminium laminate or plastic. All meet current industry safety standards, but we’re no longer recommending products with non-flame-retardant plastic backs, because evidence suggests they can exacerbate the spread of fire.

For more information, read our guide to fridge freezer safety.

2. How much usable space does it contain?

Don’t be duped by the capacity claims you read on the fridge freezer label. All too often, manufacturers measure the volume of fridge freezers with all the shelves and drawers taken out. We do the opposite in our tests, so you know how much space you’ll actually be able to use. Our measurements show that it’s not uncommon for the usable volume to be 20% less than the claimed volume.

3. Is it frost-free?

Fridge freezers don’t have to be frost-free to be worth buying. But if you’re tired of defrosting the freezer by hand (and who wouldn’t be?), it’s worth double checking before you buy, because by the time a non-frost-free freezer starts icing up it could be too late to return it.

Which? fridge freezer reviews

Follow the links below to read reviews of the other 10 freestanding and integrated fridge freezers we’ve just tested, two of which are Best Buys:

Freestanding fridge freezers

Bosch KGN49XL30G – £849, stainless-steel

Haier A3FE635CGJE – £529, stainless-steel

John Lewis JLFFW2031 – £699, white

John Lewis JLFFS1832 – £699, stainless-steel

Liebherr CNEF 5715 – £1,299, silver

Liebherr CNP 4813 – £579, white

Miele KFN 28132 D ws – £779, white

Integrated fridge freezers

Ikea Effektfull (202.822.87) – £395

Liebherr ICUS3324 – £749

Miele KFN 37132 iD – £1,300

Prices correct as of 22 November 2017.