Best deals on wearables for Black Friday

There are plenty of deals to be had on wearables this Black Friday, including on activity trackers, fitness watches and smartwatches.

Here we take a look at the first lot of discounts that’s started to trickle through, including £100 off a Samsung smartwatch, £90 off an Apple Watch, and £50 off a recent Garmin activity tracker.

Best Buy fitness watches and activity trackers – find out which models aced our tests

Samsung Gear S3 – £100 off



You won’t struggle to find a deal on the Samsung Gear S3 – it’s on offer at Argos, Currys and John Lewis. Currys has the best deal on this expensive smartwatch, reducing the price of both the Frontier and Classic version by £103 to £246.99. It’s got built-in GPS and a heart-rate monitor, plus all the smart features you’d expect from a premium Samsung device. There’s also a built-in speaker and mic, and you can make and receive calls.

To find out if this smartwatch impressed in our testing, and how it performed in our accuracy and battery-life tests, read our full Samsung Gear S3 review.

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm – £90 off



It’s no surprise that there are deals to be had on the Apple Watch Series 2, as Apple announced in September that it will be discontinued. The 42mm version is currently reduced by £90 at Currys, taking the price from £399 to £309.

That’s pricier than the Apple Watch Series 1, but the Series 2 packs a few more features and actually has more in common with the Series 3 GPS, which costs £359 for the 42mm version. It’s got built-in GPS and a heart-rate monitor, an OLED Retina display, and plenty of smart notifications and fitness tracking options.

So is it worth grabbing a deal on the Series 2 before it disappears? Read our full review of the Apple Watch Series 2 review to find out.

Fitbit Alta – £30 off

The Fitbit Alta is a colourful, slimline activity tracker. It’s currently reduced from £99.99 to £69.99 at Argos, Currys and John Lewis. It tracks steps, exercise (such as outdoor cycling or aerobic workouts) and sleep, and will give you reminders to move. Using the companion Fitbit app you can add in calories eaten, any food plans you follow, and your water consumption. It doesn’t have a heart-rate monitor, unlike its pricier sibling the Fitbit Alta HR.

Did it impress in our tough accuracy testing? Check out our full Fitbit Alta review before buying.

Garmin Vivosmart 3 – £40 off

This is one of the latest Garmin activity trackers and packs in plenty of features, including a built-in heart-rate monitor and all-day stress tracking. You can even get an estimate of your oxygen consumption. So is the offer price of £90 at Currys a real bargain?

You can click through to the full Garmin Vivosmart 3 review to see how it got on at our labs, including how it performed in our battery-life testing.

Garmin Vivoactive HR – £50 off

This fitness watch has recently been superceded by the Vivoactive 3, so there’s sure to be plenty of deals to be had. At Argos, there’s £40 off while John Lewis is offering a £50 discount.

It’s a waterproof all-in-one gadget which can track your activities, heart rate and location data via GPS. It has multisport capabilities too, but can it do everything well? Read our full Garmin Vivoactive HR review to find out whether it aced our tests.

Goji Go

This Currys exclusive activity tracker currently has £25 off to bring it down to £24.99. Be wary though as this may not be the Black Friday bargain it seems – we’ve found that the Goji Go is frequently offered with a discount applied, and is only priced at £50 for short periods of time – most recently from 4 October to 7 November 2017.

The Goji GO is currently being put through its paces in our labs. You can find out our initial impressions of it in our Goji Go first look review.

If none of these wearables are the bargain pick for you, then head over to our guide on the best cheap wearables for 2017.