Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become popular shopping events for UK bargain hunters – but make sure you avoid overspending in the sales frenzy by sticking to our shopping tips.

What started as a day of discounts has become a week-long affair, with retailers spreading offers out over seven days or more.

The main events is usually Black Friday weekend, which starts on Friday 24 November and extends to Cyber Monday on 27 November.

With sales fever reaching its peak, Which? shares our top dos and don’ts to ensure you come out on top this weekend.





Do…make a list and stick to it

There’s an overload of deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – so make sure you have a list and stick to it.

This could be for Christmas presents, things you need or expensive items that have been on your radar for a while but were never quite at the right price.

When you’ve got a shopping plan, it’s less likely you’ll make impulse purchases and overspend on things you won’t ever use.

Do…check if you’re getting a bargain

Which? research found that many Black Friday deals in 2016 weren’t actually the lowest price.

The investigation tracked prices for 35 of the most popular tech, home and personal care products on sale and found 60% of offers were the same price or cheaper at other times of the year.

So make sure you’re really getting a bargain before handing over your money.

You can use price tracker websites like Price Spy to see how much an item has cost over the past 12 months or Camel, Camel, Camel which tracks Amazon prices.

Do…count the cost of delivery

It’s important to factor in delivery costs when shopping online. Delivery fees vary hugely between retailers – so if two sites are offering an item at a similar price, the delivery fee can make all the difference.

In some cases, you could also get free delivery for spending a certain amount at one retailer, so do your research to save on costs.

Find out more: Your rights if a delivery fails to arrive

Do…pay for big purchases with a credit card

If you’re planning to spend £100 or more on an item in store or online, make sure you pay with a credit card.

All credit card providers are bound by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, which offers shoppers protection should something go wrong with a purchase.

It kicks in when you spend between £100 and £30,000 and applies even if you are paying a deposit, as long as the total cost of the item or service is between these thresholds.

The protection means a credit card provider has to refund you if the goods are damaged or faulty, the quality is unsatisfactory or the retailer goes bust and your item never arrives.

…but use the right credit card

While it’s a good idea to use a credit card for extra protection, it’s also important to use the right credit card.

If you’re hoping to spread out repayments over several months, a 0% purchase credit card is the best one to go for.

But if you can pay off your balance in full each month, a reward credit card that earns you cash or points may be a better idea.

Just make sure you don’t spend more than you can afford – carrying a balance or defaulting on your payments will bring down your credit score.

Find the best credit card: Use our three-step tool.

Do…check for cashback

If you’re shopping online, make sure you check if you can earn cashback before heading to the checkout.

Cashback websites like Quidco and TopCashback offer a percentage rebate on your shopping when you use their tracked links.

It’s a great way to make money on purchases you were already planning to make.

Find out more: Cashback websites explained – how to earn while you spend

Don’t…be fooled by fake reviews

Reviews can be useful when choosing between similar products or buying something you’ve never tried before.

But watch out for fake reviews planted by the company, or incentivised reviews that should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Most reviewers will state whether they have been sent a product to review for free but sometimes these are not separated from genuine star ratings.

If you are looking for a review you can trust, check out Which? product reviews. We test more than 3,600 products to the test and tell you which are best buys and which aren’t worth bothering with. Sign up for a £1 trial today.

Don’t…fall for a scam

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be keeping scammers busy too.

Be sceptical of suspicious emails that land in your inbox around this time, offering huge discounts when you click on a link and enter your details.

You should also avoid bogus voucher promotions that might be circulated on Facebook or Twitter for supermarkets, airlines and other retailers.

Spelling mistakes and dodgy sender addresses will often give away a scam – but some fraudsters impersonate real companies with sophisticated copycat emails or text messages. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Find out more: How to spot an email scam – don’t be fooled by fraud

Don’t…assume Amazon is cheapest

Amazon is responsible for bringing the Black Friday phenomenon to the UK, but it’s not the only retailer offering discounts this weekend or on Cyber Monday.

Make sure you shop around to find the best deal on the item you want, and include retailers other than Amazon in your search. At the same time, if you’re buying from an unfamiliar sit, do your due diligence – check the terms and conditions, read reviews from verified customers and use your credit card.