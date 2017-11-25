Black Friday broadband deals

It’s not just TVs and smartphones that are discounted for Black Friday. You can get reductions on broadband contracts, too.

Many providers are taking advantage of the Black Friday hype and slashing prices on their broadband and high-speed fibre deals. If you’re looking to switch provider, now could be the perfect time.

We’ve scoured the internet for the best standard and fibre broadband deals, so you can start saving.

It’s not just price you need to consider – check our broadband reviews before you decide to see how providers rate elsewhere

The best standard broadband deals

Provider Speed Monthly charge Set-up fee Usage cap Black Friday extras First Utility Up to 17MB £18 £0 No No Plusnet Up to 17MB £19 £0 No £75 cashback Post Office Up to 17MB £19 £0 No £30 credit

First Utility Unlimited Broadband – up to 17MB per second for £18 per month

First Utility made a name for itself undercutting major gas and electricity suppliers, and it’s trying the same thing with broadband. Its package costs £18 a month and there are no set-up fees or usage caps. It’s an 18-month contract with a total cost of £324, and the deal ends on 7 December.

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband – up to 17MB per second for £19 per month

This low-cost deal totals £342 over 18 months and there’s no set-up fee or usage cap. The cost is even better when you add the £75 Black Friday cashback offer. This deal runs until 28 November.

Check out our Plusnet broadband review to see if it’s a recommended provider.

Post Office Totally Unlimited Broadband – up to 17MB per second for £19 per month

This deal is £18 more expensive than First Utility’s over the 18-month term. But, as its Black Friday, you get a £30 credit on your account, which effectively gives you the first six weeks free. There’s no usage cap and set-up is free. The total over 18 months is £342, or £312 if you subtract the £30 credit.

Is the Post Office one of our recommended providers? Read our expert verdict on Post Office broadband.

The best fibre broadband deals

Provider Speed Monthly charge Set-up fee Usage cap Black Friday extras Vodafone 38MB £20 £0 No £20 Amazon gift card Plusnet 38MB £23 £0 No Free installation Vodafone 76MB £25 £0 No £20 Amazon gift card

Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 38 – up to 38MB per second for £20 per month

At £20 a month with no set-up fees, this 18-month contract from Vodafone is a great deal. Unlike a comparable deal from Sky, Vodafone’s fibre plan doesn’t have any usage caps, so you can stream and download to your heart’s content. The total cost for this package is £360 over 18 months and Vodafone is throwing in a £20 Amazon gift card, too. This deal ends on 27 November.

Vodafone’s deal is cheap, but is it a provider we recommend? Take a look our Vodafone broadband review before you sign up.

Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 76 – up to 76MB per second for £25 per month

For an extra fiver a month you can get up to twice the speed from Vodafone. Like the 38MB plan, there’s no set-up fee and no usage caps.

It’s an 18-month contract, which totals £450 and you get a £20 Amazon gift card, too. You’ve got until 27 November to take advantage of this deal.

Plusnet Fibre – up to 38MB per second for £23 per month

At £23 a month, this Black Friday deal from Plusnet is steeper than Vodafone’s, but if the quality of the service is better than the extra £3 a month could be worth it.

As part of the deal, the cost of set-up has been removed. That saves you £25, and there are no usage caps. Over 18 months, the total cost is £414 and the deal ends on 28 November

Check out our Plusnet broadband review to see if it’s worth spending an extra £3 a month.

Need more speed?

It’s not a Black Friday deal, but if you want speeds up to 100MB and beyond then you’ll need to choose Virgin.

Virgin’s 100MB deal is £30 a month with a £20 activation fee. Like the Vodafone plans, there are no caps on your usage. You’ll pay a total of £360 over 12 months and it might be worth shopping around for a new deal after a year, since the monthly price rockets to £48.

See our Virgin broadband review to see if it’s a recommended provider.

Time to switch?

Much like renewing insurance or changing energy providers, when a contract is up with a broadband provider it can’t hurt to look around to see if you can find a better deal. Read our tips on how to haggle for the best broadband deal to make sure you get the best package possible. And if your current provider announces price increases, this is also an opportunity to cancel your contract penalty-free.

If you’ve been suffering with bad broadband and are still tied to your provider, all is not lost. We offer plenty of tips and advice on boosting your speed, resolving issues with a provider and switching on our fix bad broadband campaign page.