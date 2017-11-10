Christmas sandwiches 2017: Pret tops our tasting

Looking for the top-tasting Christmas sandwich of 2017 to get you feeling festive in the build up to the big day?

We’ve tasked our central London Which? sandwich eaters to taste what’s on offer from the following retailers:

Best Christmas sandwich of 2017: Pret Christmas Lunch sandwich 8.5/10

You get British free-range turkey breast on granary bread with port & orange cranberry sauce, crumbly pork stuffing (minced pork, streaky bacon and apricots), topped with crispy onions and fresh baby spinach.

Our tasters said: ‘Nicely moist (filling and bread).’ ‘Great balance of flavours, well seasoned, moist, lots of filling.’ ‘Generous filling, the turkey tastes of turkey but there’s not enough cranberry.’

Worth knowing: 50p from the sale of each Christmas sandwich is donated to the Pret Foundation Trust to help the homeless. Contains 16.1g fat, 482 calories. We paid £3.75 for the sandwich.

M&S Help Shelter Turkey Feast sandwich 8/10

On soft malted brown bread with pork, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry chutney, smoked British bacon, mayonnaise and fried onions. M&S describes it on Twitter as ‘our crunchy, iconic sandwich’

Our tasters said: ‘It’s a good sandwich; meaty and tastes of Christmas. Perhaps a bit light on the cranberry sauce.’ ‘Nice and evenly filled, bread not soggy. Tasty and well-balanced.’ ‘Stuffing could have been more flavoursome.’

Worth knowing: 502 calories and 16g fat per pack. 5% of the cost from every pack is donated to Shelter to help people struggling with bad housing or homelessness. We paid £4.25 for this sandwich at a central London station M&S, making it by far the most expensive sandwich we tasted. But it should be a lower price in stores.

Waitrose Turkey, Stuffing & Bacon sandwich 8/10

The Waitrose sandwich eschews the traditional red-and-white packaging of most of the others, and goes for a winter-snow scene instead. Contains turkey breast, pork and chestnut stuffing, cranberry, port and orange chutney with mayonnaise, smoked bacon and spinach in sliced malted bread.

Our tasters said: ‘The sandwich had all the ingredients I would expect, the stuffing was tasty and had a little crunch because of the salad. The bread was soft and malty.’ ‘Good depth, well filled, a little too much mayo.’

Worth knowing: We paid £2.40 for this sandwich but it was on offer with 25% off the usual price of £3.25 until 21/11/2017. Contained 459 calories, 12.8g fat.

Greggs Christmas LunchsSandwich 7.5/10

Only on sale from yesterday, the Greggs’ sandwich is turkey with pork, onion & sage stuffing, smoky sweetcure bacon and cranberry & port sauce, spinach leaves and mayonnaise on malted bread.

Our tasters said: ‘Very nice stuffing, good amount of cranberry.’ ‘Bit dry, especially the crusts. Not enough cranberry and the bacon was fatty.’

Worth knowing: 495 cals, 11.8g fat. We paid £3 for it.

Sainsbury’s Turkey Feast on malted bread 7.5/10

Butter-basted British turkey breast, British pork & chestnut stuffing, maple cured smoked British bacon, cranberry & port sauce, mayonnaise with spinach on malted bread.

Our tasters said: ‘Decent balance of flavours, quite herby. Slightly too much spinach, good for colour but not Christmassy.’ ‘It was tasty, just the right amount of meat.’

Worth knowing: Contains 543 calories and 20.9g fat. We paid £2.35.

Tesco Turkey and Trimmings sandwich 7.5/10

Turkey breast, chicken-stock mayonnaise, pork sausage, cranberry sauce, sage & onion stuffing and beechwood smoked bacon in malted brown bread.

Our tasters said: ‘Bread is a little over-moist. Good portion of cranberry sauce and turkey.’ ‘It didnt look great but it tastes pretty darn good.’

Worth knowing: 26.2g fat and 589 calories. We paid £2.35.

Lidl Meadow Fresh Festive Feast 7/10

Billed as containing ‘British turkey with pork, sage & onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise and cooked sweetcure smoked British streaky bacon with spinach on malted wheat bread.

Our tasters said: ‘It looks good, but actually lacks a bit of taste. Nothing very distinctive about it.’ ‘Too moist.’ ‘Good turkey, could smell more christmassy.’

Worth knowing: 11.4g fat, 441 calories. At £1.69, it’s by far the cheapest sandwich of the selection we tasted, and less than half the price of the Pret.

Co-op Turkey & Trimmings sandwich 7/10

Cooked turkey breast, pork, sage & onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, smoked bacon and fried onions on malted bread.

Our tasters said: ‘Very oniony, too much for me, very moist.’ ‘Despite looking a bit of a mess, it had a christmassy aroma thanks to the stuffing. Texture was good and the turkey was moist.’

Worth knowing: 467 calories. 15g fat. The Co-op sandwich cost us £2.95.

Costa British Turkey Feast Sandwich 7/10

British turkey breast, Cumberland sausage and British smoked streaky bacon with sage & onion stuffing mayonnaise and cranberry sauce on malted bread. The packaging describes it as ‘the ultimate festive dinner’.

Our tasters said: ‘Bread a bit dry, too much mayo. Flavour very sweet, not well balanced.’ ‘It’s tasty and smells good but it wasn’t very attractive – I could make something similar myself!’

Worth knowing: The only sandwich of those we tasted that’s cut into rectangles rather than triangles – if that makes a difference to you. Contains 16g of fat and 508 calories per pack. We paid £3.50 for our Costa Christmas sandwich.

How we tasted the Christmas sandwiches

We recruited 36 of Santa’s little helpers to find out which popular Christmas lunch sandwich our Which? team was most delighted to unwrap.

They scored each sandwich out of a possible 10.

As much as we wished we could try every assortment of Christmas themed tastiness, we stuck to the standard festive turkey sandwich; choosing retailers with easily accessible high street outlets across the country.

All of the sandwiches in our tasting were pre-packed and had a similar bread, meaning no baguettes, wraps, ciabattas etc.

Due to timing, some key retailers didn’t have their full festive sandwich range out in stores at the time of our tasting.