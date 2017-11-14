Currys/PC World starts Black Friday early

Although Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until 24 November, Currys/PC World has started the party early with exclusive online discounts on tech and home products.

It could be tempting to splash out now, but should you wait and hope for even bigger bargains? We’ve rounded up some of the more eye-catching deals on Currys/PC World’s website, so make sure you read our full reviews to see if these are discounts worth taking advantage of.

Black Friday deals at Currys/PC World: tech products

LG 49UJ701V – £250 off

This 49-inch smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display and supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. It runs on LG’s feature-packed webOS platform and comes bundled with the Magic Remote, which uses an on-screen pointer to help you explore. Also, if you plug a storage device in one of the USB ports, you can make use of the TV’s PVR function. At the time of writing, Currys/PC World has this LG on sale for £499, down from £749.

To see if this TV impressed enough in our test lab to leave as a Best Buy, head over to our LG 49UJ701V review.

Samsung UE55MU6670 – £250 off

If you’re looking for a larger TV, you might consider this Samsung model that’s been reduced from £1,049 to £799. It’s a curved, 55-inch TV that supports 4K Ultra HD resolution. There’s a Freeview HD tuner included, and Samsung’s Smart Hub system means you can access catch-up TV or stream shows through services such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

We ran this TV through our tests to see if it can serve up a dazzling picture. To see if it’s worth grabbing in the sale, see our Samsung UE55MU6670 review.

There are lots of TV discounts in Currys/PC World’s early event. Fortunately, we’re have lots of in-depth reviews. Head over to our full TV reviews page for our expert verdict on the latest models from Samsung, LG, Sony and more.

Samsung HW-K450 – £50 off

If you’re looking for a sound bar to boost the audio from your TV, this Samsung model could be on your radar. Currys/PC World has it in-store for around £200, but it’s listed online at a more enticing £149. The system consists of a 300W sound bar and a wireless subwoofer, and you can connect devices to it using Bluetooth.

We ran this sound bar past our expert listening panel. See if it’s worthy of Best Buy status by reading our Samsung HW-K450 review. Otherwise, head over to our sound bar reviews page to see which alternatives come highly recommended.

HP Envy 5544 – £50 off



This HP printer was already cheap at £60, and now it’s even cheaper at £34. It might appeal if you’re looking for a budget all-in-one inkjet machine capable of printing, copying and scanning. The Envy 5544 can be set up on a wi-fi connection, which means you can print right from your Apple device using the AirPrint app. We sent this printer to our test lab to see how the ink costs add up, so see our HP Envy 5544 review for the details.

If you don’t have your heart set on a printer from HP, see our printer reviews page for rival models from the likes of Canon, Epson and Brother.

HP Pavilion x360 14 – £200 off

This HP laptop doubles as a tablet thanks to its handy foldable design, which makes it that little bit easier to use on the morning commute. You can buy it from Currys/PC World in-store for £649.99, but the retailer has it online for £449. This 14-inch model is powered by an i3 processor and 4GB of Ram, and you’ll have 128GB of storage to fill up. HP says it’ll last 10.5 hours on a single charge, but we decided to run some tests of our own. See our HP Pavilion x360 14 review for the details.

We’ve tested hundreds of laptops of all shapes and sizes in our test lab. Whether you’re after a budget-priced machine for basic web browsing, or a high-end powerhouse to edit pictures on, our expert reviews are here to help. See our laptop reviews page for our latest expert verdicts.

Black Friday deals at Currys/PC World: home products

It’s not just tech products on sale during the Currys/PC World event. We’ve also spotted plenty of home products online, including vacuum cleaners, washing machines, tumble dryers and fridge freezers. Take the LG GSL961PZBV (right), for example: it’s £1,199 in-store and £899 online.

If you’re diving into more deals on the website, make sure you use our expert reviews to ensure you’re picking up Best Buy products. You can also see our guide on Black Friday deals for information on popular kitchen and home appliances that are rarely discounted.

Black Friday shopping tips

Having a ‘successful’ Black Friday is all about preparation, so before the biggest event in the shopping calendar is upon us, see these quick tips:

For even more tips, head over to our guide on the top 15 shopping tips for Black Friday. Alternatively, take a look at our advice on how to spot a genuine Black Friday deal to stay safe while shopping.