Extra powers for police to address unsafe drone flight

The police are set to receive powers to order drone flyers to land their drone when it’s deemed necessary for safety – and officers will also be able to seize drone parts to investigate whether a drone has been used to commit an offence.

These powers will be rolled into the Drone Bill, set to be published for consultation in spring 2018, according to the government.

Drone users will also be required to use apps, so they can access necessary information for safe and legal flight.

The new regulations could introduce a ban on drones flying above 400 feet or near airports. Reports of drones flying too close to airplanes are on the rise, according to data published by the UK Airprox Board – which suggests it’s an increasing danger.

This announcement follows one made in July 2017, when the government published on plans to introduce drone registration as well as a safety awareness test for all drone users in the UK.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport Baroness Sugg said: ‘Drones have great potential and we want to do everything possible to harness the benefits of this technology as it develops.

‘But if we are to realise the full potential of this incredibly exciting technology, we have to take steps to stop illegal use of these devices and address safety and privacy concerns.

‘These new laws strike a balance, to allow the vast majority of drone users to continue flying safely and responsibly, while also paving the way for drone technology to revolutionise businesses and public services.’

Drone reviews – discover which excel in our tough tests

Safe drone flight recommendations

While these measures won’t be implemented until next year, there are still rules and recommendations you should stick to when flying your drone.

Ultimately, legal responsibility for flying a drone lies with you, the user – and failure to fly responsibly can lead to criminal prosecution.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has a ‘drone code’, which lays out key principles of safe drone flight. These include:

Don’t fly near airports or airfields.

Stay below 400 feet (or 120 metres).

Observe your drone at all times.

Stay 150 feet (or 50 metres) away from people and property – and 500 feet (or 150 metres) away from crowds of people and built-up areas.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Remember that legal responsibility lies with you.

Brush up on safety before taking to the sky – head to our guide on how to fly a drone safely.

What makes a Best Buy drone?

We’ve tested many of the most popular drones you can buy in the UK, to help you buy the best for you.

The top-scorers are super simple to fly, take stunning photos and videos, and offer good battery life. The worst, on the other hand, are more likely to make you feel nervous.

You should also buy a drone that has a decent suite of safety features, for peace of mind. These include:

Return to home Many drones return to their take-off point if they lose contact with the remote control, or if the battery is running low.

Many drones return to their take-off point if they lose contact with the remote control, or if the battery is running low. Geofencing A few more expensive drones won’t let you fly in no-go zones. The government is working with drone manufacturers to expand this technology in drones. Even if your drone has built-in geofencing, you should still check you’re allowed to fly in the area you’re planning to.

A few more expensive drones won’t let you fly in no-go zones. The government is working with drone manufacturers to expand this technology in drones. Even if your drone has built-in geofencing, you should still check you’re allowed to fly in the area you’re planning to. Obstacle avoidance The drone should avoid knocking into other objects – but you should take care to reduce this risk yourself.

Check out our Best Buy drones now, to find out which models earn an enthusiastic thumbs-up from our lab tests.