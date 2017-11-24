Nespresso, Tassimo and Dolce Gusto machines feature heavily in the Black Friday, Cyber Monday and general pre-Christmas sales madness, but which ones are a good deal?

If you’re considering buying a capsule machine for a coffee-loving friend or family member – or treating yourself – we’ve pulled together our top tips for getting the best machine, at the best price.

Before you start looking for deals, it’s worth thinking about what type of coffee you – or the person you are buying for – are into. Most capsule coffee machines only work with one brand of pods, so check our guide to coffee pod brands to find out what kind of drinks they make, how they’re rated, and what type of coffee drinker they would suit.

Black Friday Nespresso deals

Nespresso U, Nespresso U with milk, Nespresso Inissia

Nespresso is offering its own Black Friday deals on the Nespresso website, running from Black Friday (24 November 2017) to the end of Cyber Monday (27 Monday 2017). These are:

Nespresso U coffee machine – £60 when you buy 100 Nespresso pods (£91 including pods)

– £60 when you buy 100 Nespresso pods Nespresso U + Aeroccino milk frother – £70 when you buy 150 Nespresso pods (£116.50 including pods)

– £70 when you buy 150 Nespresso pods Nespresso Inissia + Aeroccino – £60 when you buy 150 Nespresso pods (£106 including pods)

Is it a good deal?

Yes – for the Nespresso U these prices are pretty good, as long as you don’t mind sticking to Nespresso capsules in the short term. The Nespresso U is usually nearer £100, though you can get it in Debenhams at the moment for £65.

We’re not so sure about the Inissia deal though. This is Nespresso’s cheapest machine and can be found year-round for a similar price.

Before you jump in, make sure the Nespresso U can consistently turn out excellent espressos and cappuccinos by checking our full reviews of the Krups Nespresso U and Krups Nespresso U + Aeroccino.

Nespresso compatible capsules – best alternatives to Nespresso branded pods for 2017

Nespresso Vertuoplus – a good festive buy?

If the coffee fanatic in your life favours a longer drink over a short and sharp espresso, the new Nespresso VertuoPlus might be more their bag. It uses an entirely new capsule system and is designed to make longer drinks, as well as espressos. It’s pricey though – at launch the VertuoPlus and Vertuo models cost £199. If you spot them for less they might be worth snapping up.

Make sure you check our Nespresso VertuoPlus first look review to see what we thought of this model before you take the plunge.

Black Friday deals on Tassimo coffee machines

Tassimo coffee machines tend to feature heavily in Black Friday sales, but they are also on offer throughout the year, so there’s no need to panic buy, and you shouldn’t ever need to pay full price for one either. There’s nearly always at least one model on sale for less than £50.

The latest mode, the Bosch Tassimo My Way, is on trend for 2017, offering more control over the intensity, size and temperature of your drink, but still with the convenience of capsules. You can usually get it for around £100, so unless you spot it for less than this, then you aren’t necessarily getting good value.

Likewise, the Tassimo Caddy is usually priced around £70-£90 so you aren’t getting a better-than-usual deal unless it’s priced less than £70. These two models offer extra features like on-board capsule storage and extra control over your drink, but if you just want the best coffee at the best price, are the they best bet? Check out our Tassimo coffee machine reviews to see which models came out top in our tough tests.

Black Friday deals on Dolce Gusto machines

Dolce Gusto sells a wide range of weird and wonderful looking coffee machines, including the Eclipse (above). However, as with Tassimo, you can usually get a machine for less than £50 if you shop around and aren’t too fussed about getting a particular model.

The wackier the design, the more it will usually cost you. But if you can live without a coffee machine that opens up like a spaceship to dispense your coffee, then you can save money. Amazon is currently selling the Eclipse for £80, which is less than the usual price of around £100. However, you could also pick up the Dolce Gusto Jovia for a mere £28.

Check our reviews of the Dolce Gusto Eclipse and Dolce Gusto Jovia to see if the extra money gets you a better coffee.

Getting the best pod coffee machine deal

Nespresso, Dolce Gusto and Tassimo might be the biggest names in the capsule coffee machine world, but we’ve found some brilliant cheap alternatives from other brands that are worth considering.

Some of our Best Buy coffee machines include capsule machines from other brands that cost less than £100. Check our coffee machine reviews for the best options, whatever your budget.