The GoPro Hero6 action camera is now available, and we’ve tried our hand at creating some action-worthy videos and stills. See some of our first impressions below, and take a look at our other recommended GoPro cameras ahead of Black Friday.

With so many action cameras on the market, and rivals producing models with more features, GoPro has been playing catch-up with the likes of Sony, Garmin, and Olympus. Like its predecessor the Hero5 Black, the new Hero6 Black is waterproof up to 10 metres without a protective case. But what else can this camera do?

GoPro Hero6 Black

The Hero6 Black is the latest camera from GoPro. It records super-smooth 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), captures Full-HD slow-motion video at 240fps, and snaps 12Mp still images. It has an improved dynamic range, which means it’s more effective in mixed-light conditions and in low light, as well as better image stabilisation to keep your videos free of shakes and bumps.

It’s not cheap, priced at £499, so it’s worth weighing up the benefits of this latest model over previous GoPros. We tried out the Hero6 Black for ourselves to see the video quality, and to identify how much the image stabilisation has improved.

To find out exactly how we got on, take a look at our GoPro Hero6 Black first look review.

GoPro action-camera deals ahead of Black Friday

If you like the look of the Hero6 Black but you’re not willing to spend that amount of cash just yet, we’ve rounded up some of GoPro’s older action cameras that are still available at significantly cheaper prices. See how they stack up below.

GoPro Hero5 Black

Last year’s camera, the GoPro Hero5 Black, is still a worthy alternative. It combines all the best features of the Hero6, such as 4K video recording, image stabilisation, and 12Mp still-image capture. But it lacks some of the newer features the Hero6 Black has, like higher frame rates with 2.7K and 1080p video, and digital zoom.

Currently, you can find it online and in retail stores for £369, and the price may drop further once Black Friday 2017 rolls around. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

Read our full GoPro Hero5 Black review to see how it performed in the lab.

GoPro Hero5 Session

The slimmed-down GoPro, the Hero5 Session, has a more compact cube-shaped design. Ideal for those looking for a small and lightweight camera, this waterproof model can record 4K video at up to 30fps. It keeps your videos steady with image stabilisation, and can capture 10Mp still images, but there’s no display to review or frame your footage. Ahead of Black Friday, it’s available in stores for £255.

Visit our GoPro Hero5 Session review to find out if it beat the Hero5 Black in our tests.

GoPro Hero Session

Simply called the GoPro Hero Session, this camera replaced the very similar GoPro Hero4 Session. In fact, at £169, it’s the cheapest camera available right now from the range of older GoPro cameras, especially since the Hero4 Silver is becoming harder to find.

While it may lack some of the features seen in the Hero5 Session, including higher video resolutions and frame rates, image stabilisation and voice control, this is a great entry-level action camera to start with.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero Session review for the lowdown.