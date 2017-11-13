Hands on with the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX headphones

We’ve been busy trying out the new Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX wireless headphones – two additions to Samsung’s wearables range designed to work completely independently of a smartphone. Will these new arrivals keep you fit, or frustrated?

If you’re looking for some tech to track your steps or keep you company on an evening jog, either of these new Samsung Gadgets could be on your radar. We’ve had some hands-on time with both, so see our first look reviews for initial impressions.

Best Buy smartwatches – Comfort, style and plenty of features

New Samsung gadgets in our test lab

Samsung Gear Sport

The £299 Gear Sport is Samsung’s latest smartwatch, featuring a 1.2-inch touchscreen display running at a 360×360 resolution. Samsung says that the wearable will help you stay healthy with regular exercise updates and calorie-counting tools, so we took it for a spin to see if it’s an effective gym buddy.

Sat next to the older Samsung Gear S3, we think the Gear Sport is a touch sleeker, but take a look for yourself and see if you agree.

Fitness fanatics have plenty of features to get stuck into, whether you’re running, cycling or swimming (the Gear Sport is water resistant up to 50 metres). It will measure steps taken, calories burned and changes in heart rate throughout the day. The gadget will even tell you to stretch regularly if you’re on a long flight, and if you’re hitting the slopes after landing you can try out the altimeter, too.

A swipe up on the screen will take you to the Moment Bar, which essentially acts as a settings menu. From that single swipe, you can adjust screen brightness, turn on Airplane Mode, set alarms and more.

Take a look at our full Samsung Gear Sport first look review to see if we think this wearable deserves a spot on your wrist.

Samsung Gear IconX wireless headphones

The second of Samsung’s new releases is also part of the Gear family – the Samsung Gear IconX. These wireless earbuds are the successor to last year’s model of the same name, which hardly took the market by storm.

Samsung’s to-do list included improving the battery and sound – pretty important features in a set of wireless headphones that cost a hefty £200.

The new IconX is pretty feature-packed. It has 4GB of storage space so you can copy songs locally onto the earphones and use them without a phone. Samsung doubles-down on the independence by building in a fitness-tracker as well, which can log time, distance and calories burned, and even includes a running coach that will help keep you motivated with reassuring voice prompts. All of this can of course be synced to your phone when you’re back home.

As part of Samsung’s ‘Gear’, it should connect seamlessly to other wearables like the new Sport smartwatch above and predecessors like the Gear S3 and Gear S2. Practically speaking this means you can control music, exercise routines and tracking through the watch, while remaining completely wire (and smartphone) free.

We put all this to the test, and walk you through our first impressions in our Gear IconX First Look review.

Torn between wearables? Find out whether you’re better off buying a fitness tracker or a smartwatch.