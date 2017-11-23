How to get the best deal on a blender on Black Friday

Whether you’re on the look-out for Christmas presents or are preparing for a post-festive detox, a blender could be on your wishlist this Black Friday.

But if you are scouring the sales for a cheap blender, make sure you are armed with the necessary know-how to pick a good deal from a dud.

You might have your eye on a Nutribullet, but it could be that another brand is selling a better option for less. Read on to get the inside track on spotting a good deal on popular options, and how to get the best blender for you.

Get the best deal on a Nutribullet blender

Nutribullet blenders have been popular Black Friday buys for a few years now, but what represents good value?

In January 2017 the price of the original Nutribullet – the Nutribullet 600 – briefly dropped to £40. But it wasn’t long before it was back up to its usual price of around £60. If you see it for any less than this on Black Friday, then it may be the time to take the plunge.

Of course, one of the more recent Nutribullet models may suit you better, and Black Friday could be a good time to trade up to more accessories or features. Here’s a summary of the different models in the range, what they offer, and the kind of price they are usually sold for, to help you navigate the sales:

Nutribullet model Typical price Key features Nutribullet 600 £60 The original, smallest Nutribullet. Perfect for 1-2 portions. Accessory packs available. Nutribullet Pro 900 £89 Bigger and more powerful than the 600. Accessory packs available. Nutribullet 1000 Series £99 More powerful again. Includes an insulated stainless-steel cup for keeping smoothies cool on the go. Nutribullet 1200 Series £125 Another step up in power from the 1000 Series Nutribullet Rx £130 Top-end model. Includes jug blender for larger quantities. Can make hot soup from scratch in less than 10 minutes.

Could a Nutri Ninja blender be your best bet?

Nutri Ninja has its own series of compact but powerful blenders to rival Nutribullet.

Is a Sage blender the wise choice?

Sage’s Heston-endorsed blenders are generally quite expensive, but could Black Friday be your chance to snag a high-end blender for less?

The Boss To Go is Sage’s answer to Nutribullet – a premium compact blender for making quick single-serve smoothies. The blending cup is made from BPA-free Tritan plastic, which has the look of glass but without the extra weight.

The best cheap blenders

If you’re on a strict budget for Christmas, don’t despair if you don’t spot any deals worth having on Black Friday, as there are plenty of blender bargains to be had all year round. Brands such as Breville, Kenwood, Lakeland and Morphy Richards sell budget options starting from just £15.

Top blender buying tips

Before you buy, use our quick tips to help you find the best blender for you.

If you want to whip up larger batches, a jug blender will probably suit you best, as these can handle larger volumes of liquid in one go. Remember that glass jugs, while robust, can be very heavy by the time you’ve added your ingredients to the mix.

If you mostly want to make quick single-portion smoothies, look for a personal blender with portable cups and lids.

Want to crush ice? Make sure you choose a blender that can cope. Some state they can’t be used to crush ice, and others are poor at this job.

Want more from your blender? Some blenders come with additional dry milling blades, for grinding ingredients such as nuts, seeds or coffee beans.

Want to make early-morning smoothies? Blenders aren’t generally quiet, but some are so noisy that you’ll wake the whole household. We give each blender a noise rating, so you can avoid the worst offenders.

