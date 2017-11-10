iPhone X first look review: is it worth a grand?

Is it really worth spending £999 on a mobile phone? Many seem to think so, with queues of people forming outside Apple stores before they even opened, full of people eager to get their hands on the new iPhone X as soon as possible.

It’s the most expensive smartphone we’ve ever bought for testing, and we’ll be bringing you our full results within the next two weeks. It’s worth waiting for our full findings before buying, as the last thing you’ll want to do is impulsively spend £999 on a smartphone only to be disappointed.

For now, we’ve written a first look review based on a few days using the new iPhone X. The question is: were we delighted or dismayed? You’ll need to head to our iPhone X first look review to find out.

Below, we give you a taste of our thoughts on some of the iPhone X’s key features. Short on time? Watch the video below on three things we love about the iPhone X, and three things we’re not so keen on.

A revamped design

The X is arguably the most exciting redesign of the iPhone. The display takes up more of the front panel than ever before, meaning more screen for videos and web browsing without having a phone that won’t fit in your pocket.

However, the elephant in the room is the notch at the top of the display. It’s there so you can use Face ID (scroll down for more on this), but it does get in the way a bit, as we’ll explain here.

That said, we think it generally looks attractive. 2017 has seen a few phone manufacturers reducing bezels and filling out front panels with displays, with the Samsung Galaxy S8 being one of the first examples – and it doesn’t have a notch, either.

Dual cameras, with Portrait Mode

Like the iPhone 8 Plus, the X has two cameras on its back. Both are 12Mp, but while one is telephoto, the other is wide-angle. The theory is that this lets you zoom in on objects without witnessing a noticeable drop in quality.

You can also make use of Portrait Mode on the iPhone X, via either the rear cameras or the solo front-facing one. This draws focus to your subject by blurring out the background, for an artistic shot. There are a few options within Portrait Mode, too, which we thought made us look deceptively nice and fresh-faced.

With years of testing mobile phones behind us, it’s not a stretch to say that we know a bit about smartphone camera quality. Find out whether our thumbs are pointing up or down at the iPhone X’s cameras by reading our first impressions.

Unlocking with your face

Face ID is one of the most talked-about iPhone X features. Essentially, it lets you unlock the phone with your face, rather than with a fingerprint.

It’s really easy to set up for first use. However, we suggest you do this in private – it involves a lot of moving your head in a circular motion, which might prompt some strange looks from passers-by.

As there’s no home button on the iPhone X, there’s no fingerprint sensor. To access the home screen, you simply swipe up from the bottom of the display, provided your face has been recognised. If something goes wrong, you can also unlock the X with a passcode.

Glass rear for wireless charging

The iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus all have glass backs. The move away from aluminium is so they can support wireless charging. This means you place the phone on top of a dedicated charging mat, rather than going through the exhausting effort of attaching a cable directly into the Lightning port.

If you want to make use of this feature, you’ll need to buy a compatible wireless charging mat.

We’re pleased to see iPhone finally supporting wireless charging, but the glass rear throws up some problems. For instance, there have been many reports of it being easily broken – and with the £286 price of replacing it, you’ll want to handle it with care and buy a case.

We also found that fingerprint marks show up quite easily, which makes it look grubby quite quickly. We made sure our hygiene habits weren’t the problem by scrubbing our hands clean – but it sadly didn’t make much difference.

