iPhone X results are in – is it the best mobile phone you can buy?

After being subjected to our series of punishing mobile phone tests, the results on the all-new iPhone X are in. Is it worth £999 of your hard-earned cash, and is it the best smartphone we’ve ever tested?

The iPhone X has the dubious honour of being the most expensive smartphone we’ve ever bought to put through our tests, but with an impressive suite of features, including facial recognition and dual cameras, it could be worth it – provided it performs.

We’ve now got the results of our impartial and independent tests to cut through the hype, and answer all the key questions: will the battery see you through the day, do the cameras take brilliant photos and videos, and what about Face ID?

As it’s so expensive, you’d hope that the iPhone X would be phenomenal across the board. However, we’ve found expensive smartphones that we don’t think are especially worth splashing out on – so it’s well worth reading our iPhone X review before impulsively buying.

Below, we give you a taste of our thoughts on some of the iPhone X’s key features, as well as how it compares to some new high-end Android rivals. Short on time? Watch the video below on three things we love about the iPhone X, and three things we’re not so keen on.

A revamped design

The X is arguably the most exciting redesign of the iPhone. The display takes up more of the front panel than ever before, meaning more screen for videos and web browsing without having a phone that won’t fit in your pocket.

However, the elephant in the room is the notch at the top of the display. It’s there so you can use Face ID (scroll down for more on this), but it does get slightly in the way of a good time.

That said, we think it generally looks attractive. This year has seen a few phone manufacturers reducing bezels and filling out front panels with displays, with the Samsung Galaxy S8 being one of the first examples – which doesn’t have a notch, either.

Dual cameras, with Portrait Mode

Like the iPhone 8 Plus, the X has two cameras on its back. Both are 12Mp, but while one is telephoto, the other is wide-angle. The theory is that this lets you zoom in on objects without witnessing a noticeable drop in quality.

You can also make use of Portrait Mode on the iPhone X, via either the rear cameras or the solo front-facing one. This draws focus to your subject by blurring out the background, for an artistic shot. There are a few options within Portrait Mode, too, which we thought made us look deceptively nice and fresh-faced when we took our first look at the new iPhone.

With years of testing mobile phones behind us, it’s not a stretch to say that we know a bit about smartphone camera quality. Find out whether our thumbs are pointing up or down at the iPhone X’s cameras by checking our full review.

Unlocking with your face

Face ID is one of the most talked about iPhone X features. Essentially, it lets you unlock the phone with your face, rather than with a fingerprint.

It’s really easy to set up for first use. However, we suggest you do this in private – it involves a lot of moving your head in a circular motion, which might prompt some strange looks from passers-by.

As there’s no home button on the iPhone X, there’s no fingerprint sensor either. To access the home screen, you simply swipe up from the bottom of the display, provided your face has been recognised. If something goes wrong, you can also unlock the X with a passcode.

Glass rear for wireless charging

The iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus all have glass backs. The move away from aluminium is so they can support wireless charging. This means you place the phone on top of a dedicated charging mat, rather than going through the exhausting effort of attaching a cable directly into the Lightning port.

If you want to make use of this feature, you’ll need to buy a compatible wireless charging mat.

We’re pleased to see iPhone finally supporting wireless charging, but the glass rear throws up some problems. For instance, there have been many reports of it being easily broken – and with the £286 price of replacing it, you’ll want to handle it with care and buy a case.

We also found that fingerprint marks show up quite easily, which makes it look grubby quite quickly. We made sure our hygiene habits weren’t the problem by scrubbing our hands clean – but it sadly didn’t make much difference.

iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Google Pixel 2

If you’re after a new top-of-the-range smartphone and you’re not too worried about splashing out, the iPhone X isn’t your only choice.

In the last few months, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 have emerged to compete at the expensive end of the market. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 costs £869, while the Google Pixel 2 is a slightly more palatable £629.

Take a look at the table below to see how these three phones compare on some key specs. Beneath the table, we go into a bit more detail on what some of these differences mean.

Apple iPhone X Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Google Pixel 2 Screen size (inches) 5.8 6.3 5.0 Display resolution 1,125 x 2,436 1,440 x 2,960 1,080 x 1,920 Rear camera Dual 12Mp Dual 12Mp 12.2Mp Battery size 2,716mAh 3,300mAh 2,700mAh Traditional headphone socket No Yes No Water resistance IP67 IP68 IP67

The Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have very large screens, while the Pixel 2’s is a little smaller. Confusingly, the Pixel 2 is actually a little taller than the iPhone X – this is because it has quite thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display, whereas the X’s screen takes up a larger proportion of the front panel.

The X and Galaxy Note 8 both have two rear cameras, to help you zoom in on objects without witnessing a noticeable dip in quality. Does Google’s new phone’s camera quality suffer as a result of sporting just one rear lens? Find out by consulting our Pixel 2 review.

The Galaxy Note 8 has the largest battery capacity out of all three phones, too. However, this doesn’t mean it lasts the longest – battery life also depends on a range of other factors, such as processor efficiency. Find out whether a big battery is matched by impressive stamina by heading straight to our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 verdict.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the only one of the three to have a traditional headphone socket. With the iPhone X, you insert headphones through the Lightning cable, using an adaptor or Lightning headphones. The Google Pixel 2, on the other hand, uses a USB-C port.

Finally, the Galaxy Note 8 is the most water-resistant. With an IP68 rating, it should withstand a half-hour dip in 1.5 metres of water and still work. The iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 can only sink to one metre, for the same amount of time.

Does the iPhone X have what it takes to compete with the very best?