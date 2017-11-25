Is the Canon EOS M100 mirrorless camera a Which? Best Buy?

The latest digital camera results from the Which? test lab have uncovered a trio of great new Best Buys. Products we put through their paces include Canon’s smallest mirrorless camera, an all-rounder bridge model from Sony and interchangeable lens cameras that allow you to capture the best-quality photos.

We put five of the latest to the test, including the Fujifilm X-E3 and Olympus OM-D E-M10 III mirrorless cameras and Nikon D850 DSLR.

The three models that stood out from the crowd bring together high image quality, fast shutter and autofocus speed and a wide range of features that make all three cameras unique in their own right. Most of the cameras we tested also feature updated designs, with improved menus and settings, and larger grips. This means you’ll be snapping fantastic photos in little to no time.

Read on to find out what each of the five models has to offer, including their key specifications and features that could make them worth a look.

Which? digital camera reviews

The full list of cameras just tested is below – click the model names to read our reviews:

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV (£1,799) is the latest update to Sony’s high-end bridge camera series. It has DSLR styling, weighing more than some DSLRs, and includes some similar features. With a big and fast zoom lens, is this the best all-in-one on the market? We ran it through a gauntlet of tests to find out. Read our full Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV review for details.

Canon EOS M100

Pitched as Canon’s smallest mirrorless camera, and the compact model you’ll always want with you, the Canon EOS M100 (£539) aims to take over photography duties from your smartphone. It features a touchscreen, instructions for beginners and a flip-up screen for selfies. But does it do enough to be worthy of a coveted Best Buy award? Find out more in our full Canon EOS M100 review.

Fujifilm X-E3

The third iteration of Fujifilm’s X-series, the Fujifilm X-E3 (£1,124) is the latest mid-range mirrorless camera to hit the market. It’s very similar to the DSLR-like X-T20 in terms of specs, so we’re expecting big things based on previous performance. Does the X-E3 live up to expectations? To see how it performed, read our in-depth Fujifilm X-E3 review.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 III

More of an update than completely new, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III (£649) is a mid-range mirrorless camera that aims to top the previous two models in this series. It produces great photos and is compact in size, but what is it like to use on a daily basis? Our thorough testing uncovers all. Find out more in our full Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III review.

Nikon D850

One of the most anticipated releases of 2017, the Nikon D850 DSLR (£3,559) has big boots to fill behind its predecessor, the D810. This full-frame sensor camera brings a raft of new improvements and features, including high resolution and high speed. But does it live up to our lofty expectations? We tested it to find out – read our full Nikon D850 review.