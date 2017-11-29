Figures crunched by trade body UK Finance reveal a whopping £1.5bn was pulled from cash Isas in October.

The move means there is now just £159bn left in Isa accounts – the lowest level since July 2014.

Which? looks at why savers are ditching tax-free cash Isas and whether it’s a good idea to abandon these deals in the long run.





Why are savers withdrawing money from Isas?

The rush to withdraw money from Isas is probably down to the dismal rates these deals have been paying over the last few years.

Though it won’t have impacted the October rush to withdraw cash, savers are also probably reeling that some providers have been slow to pass on the rise in the base rate which should have lifted returns from their record lows.

The introduction of the personal saving allowance (PSA) in April 2016 has also played a part in the declining popularity of the Isa. The PSA allows basic-rate taxpayers to earn up to £1,000, and higher-rate tax payers up to £500, of interest tax-free.

So for most savers Isas aren’t the only place you can save tax-free now.

Is it worth having an Isa anymore?

Despite the low rates an Isa is still worth saving into each year.

Isas are much more flexible than they used to be. Since July 2015 you can save your allowance in a cash Isa, a stocks & shares Isa or both. Previously you could only save half your allowance between the two types of deal.

Savers now also have more choice than ever before. As well as the cash Isa and stocks & shares Isa you can split your allowance (£20,000 in 2017/18) between the innovative finance Isa, a help to buy Isa (up to £2,400 a year) and lifetime Isa (up to £4,000 a year) as well.

The other important thing to remember with Isas is that the money you save is tax-free for all savers no matter how much interest you earn, unlike the PSA.

With the PSA only basic-rate and higher-rate taxpayers can earn interest tax-free – additional rate taxpayers don’t get an allowance.

The amount of interest you can earn tax-free is also capped at either £1,000 or £500 depending on your tax bracket, which means you could end up paying tax if your savings start earning a better rate.

With an Isa your savings are tax-free no matter how much interest you earn now or in the future, so they will suit long term savers that want to safeguard their pot.

How to make an Isa work for you

Always chase the best rates on cash Isas.

You can use Which? Money to compare deals, but we’ve picked out the top deals right now across a range of accounts.

Product Rate Minimum deposit Transfers allowed? Easy access cash Isa Shawbrook Bank Easy Access Cash ISA- Issue 1 1.1% £1,000 Yes One-year fixed-rate cash Isa Norwich and Peterborough Building Society 1 Year Fixed Rate ISA 1.4% £100 Yes Two-year fixed-rate cash Isa Charter Savings Bank two-year fixed-rate cash Isa 1.72% £1,000 Yes Three-year fixed-rate cash Isa Leeds Building Society three-year fixed-rate Isa 1.85% £100 Yes Five-year fixed-rate cash Isa Charter Savings Bank five-year fixed-rate cash Isa 2.11% £1,000 Yes

While cash Isa rates are relatively uninspiring you may want to try investing in a stocks & shares Isa or innovative finance Isa.

An investment Isa could deliver better returns than a cash Isa over the long term. For more on how to get started take a look at our guide: how to invest in a stocks and shares Isa.

