The average price for a litre of heating oil from November 2016 to 2017 was 41p*. That’s a 24% increase over the same period from the year before, when it was 33p.

The price of heating oil often fluctuates, as it’s tied to the price of crude oil. This can be affected by a number of factors, including political unrest, the weather and global production.

We don’t yet know if prices will continue to increase, and we can’t rely on last year’s prices as a guide. Last year, for instance, October prices were more expensive (35p) than January (32p), whereas this year they’re cheaper.

If you’re concerned about the cost of heating oil, read on for our top tips on how to get the best price and cut your costs.

For more expert tips on heating oil, see our comprehensive heating oil guide.

6 ways to get the best price for heating oil

Although heating oil prices are tied to global issues that you can’t control, there are a number of things you can do to get the best price possible.

1. Buy heating oil in bulk

Obviously, you can only buy the amount of oil that will fit in your tank. But if you club together with people in your area, you can buy in bulk and get the price down.

You can either join already formed groups, or create one yourself. You’d ideally need 20 or more people, and someone would need to be the coordinator.

Find out more – go to getting the best price for heating oil.

2. Shop around

There are a number of websites that sell heating oil, as well as local companies, so take time to compare prices. Some sites will only give guide prices, so make sure you get full quotes.

Once you find a good price, do a quick online search to check reviews for that company. You can also see if they are accredited with the Federation of Petrol Suppliers, as this means they will have had to sign up to its code of practice.

3. Buy heating oil in summer

Prices for heating oil tend to be lower in the summer when demand is a lot less. So buying ahead will save you money. It also means you’ll avoid any delivery issues related to the time of year, such as the risk of snow and ice stopping a delivery getting to you.

However, it’s not always cheaper in summer – in 2016, you’d have paid less in spring:

30p in April 2016

33p in July 2016

So, where possible, keep an eye on prices throughout the year so you can buy when it appears cheaper. Unfortunately, there are no guarantees that the price won’t decrease again.

4. Plan ahead

Even if you don’t buy in summer, planning ahead as much as possible can save you money. Ordering heating oil at the last minute and needing an urgent delivery is likely to push the cost up.

You can use a tank gauge to keep a close eye on how much you have left. Most tanks have one, but if yours doesn’t, you can buy a basic one for around £25, or nearer £80 for a digital one that you can use remotely.

Keep in mind that you should only fill your tank to 80-90% of its capacity to avoid spillage.

Read more about tank capacities and features – go to heating oil tanks.

5. Keep your heating oil tank protected

Because of its cost, heating oil is a valuable commodity that’s attractive to thieves. Make sure your tank has locks on it, or consider buying an alarm (costing around £80) or security lights.

Regularly check your tank for any damage – an oil leak would mean wasting valuable oil and be incredibly costly to clear up. Cracks could also allow water and sludge to get into the tank, which can damage heating pipework and diminish the effectiveness of the oil.

See our expert advice on maintaining and fixing your tank for more information and tips.

6. Consider getting a new boiler

OK, a new boiler is costly. However, it could save you money in the long run. You could save £200 a year if you change to a modern condensing boiler that has up to 97% efficiency, according to oil industry body Oftec.

But a new boiler will cost around £1,300 and £3,200, and then between £2,000 and £3,000 for installation. So balance the cost with the savings.

You can see which brands owners and heating engineers rate highest in our page on the best oil boiler brands.