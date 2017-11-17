The price of your supermarket shop has gone up at the fastest rate for four years over the past three months. If this trend continues, your family grocery shop could cost you an extra £144 over the course of a year.

Inflation, now at 3.4%, is behind the increase, according to the research by Kantar Worldpanel. It also found that,as a result, supermarket sales have increased in value by 3.2% year on year in the run-up to Christmas.

The prices of butter, fish and cola are rising fastest, but it’s good news if you’re a fan of crisps and fresh poultry, as these prices are among the few to be going down.

Prices have been rising since January 2017. To help keep the cost of your weekly shop down, we reveal which supermarket is cheapest each month.

Price hikes

Food and drink prices have also risen since the Brexit vote, our supermarket pricing research found. Some brands of cereal, coffee, tea and mayonnaise have seen big Brexit price hikes.

Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut 750g cost 22% more in October than it did in April this year, for example.

Perhaps that’s why we can’t resist a special offer; 43% of Which? members told us that supermarket special offers encourage them to spend more. Yet when we did snapshot research into 223 branded products sold at all of the supermarkets, we found that misleading offers are still out there.

The cost of your weekly shop

The cheapest basket of supermarket essentials cost £116.41 on average in October, our price comparison revealed. The same basket costs £13.52 more in the priciest supermarket.

Each month, we crunch the numbers to find which supermarket charges the most, and the least, for 65 popular branded products.

Your favourite supermarkets

Lidl is the fastest-growing supermarket in the UK. Around 10.6 million households shopped at the discounter in the past three months and it overtook Waitrose in August to become the fifth-largest grocer in the country.

Meanwhile, Tesco is the largest supermarket in Britain, and three quarters (76%) of the population shopped there in the same period, according to Kantar Wordpanel’s research.

But is the biggest supermarket also the best? To find out, we asked more than 7,000 shoppers which supermarket they shop at and to rate it based on its range of products, stock, quality and appearance. Find out the best and worst supermarkets, according to their customers.

Best Christmas food

It seems we just can’t wait for Christmas. In October alone, Brits bought 10.1 million packs of traditional Christmas biscuits, Kantar research found. By the end of 2017, we’re expected to have spent £28.7 billion on Christmas grocery shopping.

Meanwhile, at the Which? office, we have already taste tested nine Christmas sandwich offerings, and revealed the best supermarket mince pies for a festive feast.