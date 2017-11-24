Today is Black Friday

Shoppers; brace yourselves. Black Friday is finally here.

Online and in-store, millions of bargain hunters are expected to hit the nation’s shops this weekend.

There are plenty of fantastic deals to be found, but alongside them lurk some dubiously marketed duds. So don’t part with your cash without our expert help this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday deals

Our experts have dug deep beneath the hype to make sure you don’t get ripped off this Black Friday weekend.

We have rounded up the best Black Friday Christmas gifts for under £50, as well as a guide to the dos and don’ts of Black Friday shopping.

Read through your rights on Black Friday deals to make sure you know what to do if there’s a problem with your order or you want to return a product, and turn to our top 15 Black Friday shopping tips to find the bargains.

Deals to be wary of for this Black Friday

Unfortunately, Black Friday doesn’t always live up to its image of rock-bottom prices and one-day only deals.

We tracked the prices of the products sold in 2016’s Black Friday deals across a full year and found 60% of the items we investigated were available for the same price or cheaper at other times of the year.

Don’t worry about taking your time to decide, either: in 46% of the cases we looked at, the items cost the same, or even less, in December as they had done on Black Friday. Find out more about how to check if a Black Friday deal is real.

Some of the products you’ll see on sale may be overpriced or regularly discounted anyway. We’ve mined the knowledge of our experts to make sure you don’t go home with an overpriced vacuum or a blender you see for a better price a few weeks later. Check out our full round-up of deals to be wary of this Black Friday.

Deals to look out for

Don’t let the questionable deals put you off completely, as with a little research there are still plenty of genuine discounts to be found.

If you’re looking for a new television, check out our five top tips for buying a TV on Black Friday. Thinking of upgrading your phone contract? Find out whether Black Friday mobile phone contracts are any good.

And for the Amazon deals that we like the look of, head to our guide to Amazon’s best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday price predictor

Finally, if you have your eye on a particular item you can see exactly how much you should pay for it with our price predictor.

We track the rise and fall of prices for hundreds of different products across 25 categories to help you predict the best time to buy, as well as how much you should pay. Our price tracking data is exclusive to Which? members, and shows the fluctuation in cost as well as the cheapest a product has been.

If you spot a Black Friday bargain on Amazon or in Currys/PC World, you’ll be able see at a glance whether it’s a genuinely good offer that’s never been seen before, or if it has been regularly priced for less. Find out more about our price predictor.