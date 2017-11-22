For many of us, it’s not Christmas without a box or two of chocolates, but when is the best time to buy? According to our research, you might be better off waiting until just before Christmas to buy your festive chocolates.

We found that five out of six chocolate boxes were cheaper in December 2016 than the months before, and only Quality Street was cheapest in November. The cheapest time to buy was a week before Christmas Day, but the dearest was early October or mid-November. So you’re better off making do with mince pies and Christmas sandwiches until closer to the big day.

The research

We compared the prices of six of the most popular chocolate boxes – Cadbury Heroes, Cadbury Roses, Ferrero Rocher, Lindt Lindor, Mars Celebrations and Nestlé Quality Street – across various pack sizes in the three months leading up to Christmas 2016. We used independent shopping website MySupermarket.co.uk to get the data on prices at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado.

Quality Street: cheapest brand

Last year, Asda stocked the cheapest of the chocs we investigated: the 724g tin of Quality Street at 57p per 100g. This is based on an average price per 100g between October and December. Asda was also the cheapest for Heroes and for Roses (along with Morrisons).

If Quality Street is your favourite, it was the cheapest on average in the last three months of 2016. This year, Nestlé has also brought back the Toffee Deluxe (which was replaced by the Honeycomb Crunch last year) after a public outcry. The tin now contains 13 types of chocolates.

Why Morrisons is your best bet for variety

For pack sizes sold at all of the supermarkets (Ferrero Rocher 200g, Ferrero Rocher 300g, Lindt Lindor 200g, Lindt Lindor 337g and Quality Street 265g), Morrisons was the cheapest.

While Asda and Morrisons were the cheapest overall, neither supermarket stocks smaller pack sizes (which are usually more expensive per 100g). The most expensive supermarkets – Waitrose and Ocado – also tend to stock fewer of the bigger pack sizes. This can skew the results, and it’s always worth looking at special offers to see whether a multibuy can save you money.