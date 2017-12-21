Increasing your pension savings in 2018 can set you up for a lifetime of financial security – and with our tips, saving more doesn’t need to be a burden.

Whether you’ve just started your pension planning or are looking to retire soon, Which? reveals 21 simple ways to boost your savings in the New Year.





1. Check your State Pension

Check your State Pension entitlement to help determine if and how much you’re likely to receive when you reach State Pension age – and whether you’ll need to top it up. You can get your State Pension forecast on GOV.UK.

2. Apply for National Insurance credits

Since April 2016, you need to accrue 35 years’ worth of National Insurance contributions to qualify for the full state pension, and a minimum of 10 years’ to qualify for anything at all.

National Insurance credits allow you to fill in gaps on your National Insurance record when you’re not working and unable to make National Insurance contributions – for example, if you’re unemployed, caring for children, ill or disabled, taking an approved training course or doing jury service.

The credits go towards building qualifying years for your state pension and could help boost your final entitlement.

Some credits are added to your record automatically but you’ll have to apply for others, so it’s worth checking to see if you’re eligible on GOV.UK.

3. Top up your state pension

If you fall short on your qualifying years for the state pension, you can top up your record by making Voluntary ‘Class 3’ National Insurance Contributions.

These payments help to fill any gaps in your National Insurance record, so that you can qualify for State Pension.

The current Class 3 rate for the 2017-18 tax year is £2.85 per week.

Usually, you can only pay gaps in your record from the past 6 years – but depending on your age, you may be able to pay older gaps as well.

There are several ways to pay Voluntary Class 3 National Insurance contributions, including by online or telephone banking, at your building society or posting a cheque.

The deadline to pay is April 5th each year. For further details on how and when to pay check GOV.UK.

4. Maximise your employer’s contributions

When you increase your contributions to a workplace pension or private pension, some employers will also boost the amount they contribute.

The table below shows the minimum employer contributions, but some employers may offer more generous terms – so it’s worth checking to see if you could get a boost if you increase what you pay in.

Date Employer minimum contribution Total minimum contribution Until April 6th 2018 1% 2% (including 1% staff contribution) 6th April 2018-5th April 2019 2% 5% (including 3% staff contribution) 6th April 2019 Onwards 3% 8% (including 5% staff contribution)

5. Check for hidden fees

The new pension freedoms allow you to access your pension pots early. Some providers, however, charge a fee each time money is taken out. The price and extent of these fees vary significantly between providers, so it’s worth shopping around to make sure that you get the maximum amount of retirement savings possible.

6. Redirect regular spending into your pension

If you have a regular expense that stops being needed, you can redirect that extra money to your pension instead. As an example, once you finish paying off a car loan, you can use those payments towards your pension fund.

This is a quick and simple way to give your retirement savings a boost while sticking to your everyday budget.

7. Save any income increases

If your income rises – for example, due to a pay rise or a new income stream – put all or part of the sum towards increasing your retirement savings.

This can be done in a number of ways, including by increasing the sum you contribute to a workplace or personal pension.

8. Carry forward tax reliefs

Carry forward is a process that allows you to make use of any unused annual allowance from the past three tax years. The current annual allowance is £40,000, so you might be able to boost your pension by up to £120,000 without incurring tax.

Here’s an example of how carry forward could allow for a contribution of £70,000 without exceeding the annual allowance for 2017-18.

2014/15 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 Annual allowance £40,000 £40,000 £40,000 £40,000 Total contribution £35,000 £30,000 £25,000 £0 Annual allowance remaining £5,000 £10,000 £15,000 £40,000 Total amount available using carry forward > > > £70,000

9. Monitor your pension regularly

Monitoring your pension regularly will help you keep your savings on track. You can also check in on the performance of your pension fund.

Contact your pension provider to find out the best way to keep track of how your pension is tracking.

10. Switch investment funds

Pension contributions are often paid into investment funds. If you don’t choose a fund, your pension provider will choose a default.

Usually, your pension statement will give you the details of which funds that your pension is invested in.

If your investment fund has been under-performing, don’t be afraid to switch. Choosing the right fund to invest in could give your retirement income a boost.

11. Track down pensions from old employers

The average person will be employed by several different companies during their working life, meaning you may have some pension pots you’ve forgotten about.

In the UK alone, £5bn has been lost in unclaimed pensions. But tracking them down couldn’t be simpler – the government-backed Pension Tracing Service can help you find old pensions you’re entitled to claim.

12. Check if you qualify for an enhanced annuity

If you plan on buying an annuity with some or all of your pension, and you have a medical condition such as diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease, you may be eligible for an enhanced annuity which will pay a higher level of income.

Enhanced annuities aren’t always offered by annuity providers, so it’s best to shop around if you think you could be eligible for one.

13. Get expert help

Consulting an independent financial adviser can help you put a pension savings plan in place and identify new ways to maximise your income.

An IFA must provide advice that is:

based on comprehensive analysis of the market

unbiased

not influenced by product providers

For further details on what makes a qualified adviser, take a look at our guide.

14. Combine your pensions

If you have several pension pots with different providers you may be able to boost your savings by combining them into one pot. This will also help to keep track of your overall retirement sum and whether or not you’re on track towards your targets.

15. Defer your state pension

Delaying your state pension start date could result in you receiving a higher weekly state pension or even a lump-sum payment.

For every five weeks that you defer your state pension, you will get an increase of 1%. This works out to 10.4% for every full year.

Deferring your state pension for 12 months would increase your entitlement by £661 a year. If you hit sate pension age before April 6th 2016, over a year you’d earn £6,359.60.

The extra amount will be taxed in the same way as the rest of your State Pension.

If you decide to take a lump sum, you have to defer your State Pension for at least a year. This sum is also taxable but only at the top rate you were paying beforehand.

16. Claim tax releif

Even if you don’t pay income tax, you may still be entitled to tax relief on your pension savings.

If you have a personal pension, self-invested personal pension (SIPPS) or a stakeholder pension, then you can make contributions of up to £3,600 per year which will attract tax relief of 20%.

17. Retire later

It is possible to keep working after you hit state pension age. Continuing to work either full-time or part-time will allow you to carry on making contributions to your pension and boost your retirement savings.

Find out more in our guide to working in retirement.

18. Add lump sums

As well as making regular contributions, it’s possible to add lump sums to your pension as well.

Every little helps – so if you receive a windfall, be sure to pass on the good luck to your retirement savings.

19. Hang up on cold callers

If someone calls about your pension, hang up immediately and don’t share any personal details with them – it could be a pension scam.

An estimated £43m of pension savings have been lost to scammers since 2014.

20. Do your reseearch

All that glitters isn’t gold. If an offer promises ‘guaranteed’ returns or seems too good to be true, it more than likely is.

Be sure to do your research and use resources such as the Government’s free and impartial Pension Wise service for guidance.

21. Screen before you save

Be sure to double check any pension investment offers on the FCA’s Scamsmart website. This will help to identify whether the person and product are registered or fraudulent.

If you think you’ve been scammed, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.