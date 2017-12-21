Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones

Apple has confirmed that a software update feature introduced last year made the iPhone 6, 6s and SE slow down, to counter ageing battery issues.

The statement is in response to a recent report from Primate Labs, which runs the Geekbench processor benchmarking software. Geekbench is often used to test how quickly a phone operates, and what it’s capable of.

John Poole, founder of Primate Labs, reported that iPhone processors slow down as batteries age, based on Geekbench tests.

The software update feature affected the iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 6 and 6 Plus. Apple has also confirmed that it has already been rolled out to 2016’s iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2.

Why is Apple doing this?

Speaking to TechCrunch, Apple said:

‘Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.

‘Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.’

As lithium-ion batteries age, they get worse at holding their charge. And when their charge is low or the temperature is cold, the situation can get worse. There have been several reports of older iPhones unexpectedly shutting down when there’s still some charge left – but this software update feature supposedly reduces the risk of this happening.

So while your older iPhone might slow down a little, the software update feature is an attempt to counter worsening battery life.

Apple responded quickly to the Primate Labs report, but it will leave many questioning why the software update feature wasn’t announced when it was introduced last year, thereby letting users know the reason a phone is slowing down is not necessarily due to old age.

