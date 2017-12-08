Are 95% mortgage deals getting more attractive?

In a year of historically low mortgage rates for many homebuyers, those with the smallest deposits have been left behind – but this could be set to change.

Since last month’s abolition of stamp duty for most first-time buyers, Barclays has reintroduced 95% mortgages and Yorkshire Building Society has launched a market-leading deal.

Here, we take a look at whether first-time buyers with 5% deposits are starting to benefit from better mortgage deals.

Stamp duty and mortgages: what’s the link?

It’s been a confusing couple of months for would-be buyers with small deposits.

While the Bank of England’s base rate hike nudged up mortgage interest costs, soon after came the announcement of a stamp duty cut that could save first-time buyers up to £5,000.

Since the stamp duty reforms were announced, mortgage rates have remained stable.

Indeed, according to data released by Moneyfacts last week, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage at 95% loan-to-value (LTV) dropped by just 0.01% since November, while five-year fixed deals increased in price by 0.03%.

A number of new product launches, however, suggest that mortgage lenders are beginning to offer more competitive deals – and others could be set to follow.





Two-year fixed-rate mortgages

In the first half of 2017, the cost of two-year deals at 95% loan-to-value ratio increased by 0.25%. But these rates have now stabilised at an average rate of 4.17%.

A new product launched last week by Yorkshire Building Society currently offers the lowest two-year fixed rate deal on the market for buyers at this LTV.

The table below shows the best two-year fixes currently available for buyers with a 5% deposit (ordered by initial rate).

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Product fees Incentives Yorkshire Building Society 3.39% 4.74% £995 completion £500 cashback Ipswich Building Society 3.45% 5.24% £800 completion, £199 arrangement N/A Marsden Building Society 3.49% 5.95% 0.5% arrangement, £299 booking Free valuations and legals

Note: Data from Moneyfacts. Correct as of 6 December 2017.

While some hyper-local building societies may offer you a better rate, for comparative purposes we’ve only included nationally-available products that can be accessed directly from lenders.

Five-year fixed rate mortgages

For those who want increased rate protection during a period of economic uncertainty, five-year deals can be a strong alternative to the more popular two-year fix.

Interest rates also tend to be better on these deals, though you lose the flexibility of a two-year arrangement.

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Product fees Incentives Family Building Society 3.04% 4.79% £599 completion Free valuation Loughborough BS 3.79% 5.09% £199 booking N/A Saffron BS 3.97% 4.39% N/A No arrangement fees

Note: Data from Moneyfacts. Correct as of 6 December 2017.

Should you keep saving for a better deal?

As ever, significantly better offers are available for buyers who can save a little more.

In terms of two-year fixes, Barclays currently offers the most attractive initial rate at 90% LTV (1.94%), while Monmouthshire Building Society (1.35%) tops the list at 80% loan-to-value.

In the five-year market, Barclays again leads the way at 90% LTV (2.49%), while at 80% LTV, TSB offers a chart-topping deal at 1.99%.

Biggest lenders steering clear of high-risk deals

As discussed earlier, Barclays has re-entered the 95% LTV market, albeit with an offer that ranks well below the best rates.

Currently, a two-year fix at 95% LTV from Barclays is available at 3.64%, while a five-year fix is available at 4.74%, or 4.54% with a £499 fee.

While eight of the UK’s ten biggest lenders (with the exception of HSBC and Coventry Building Society) offer 95% mortgages, their deals aren’t nearly as competitive as those offered by smaller building societies.

It remains to be seen whether these recent moves in the 95% market by Yorkshire Building Society and Barclays push other big lenders to increase their offerings for first-time buyers.

Where to get mortgage advice

If this all sounds a little complicated, don’t worry – Which? can help you understand how mortgages work, whatever stage of the process you’re at.

Note: All mortgage data taken from Moneyfacts. Correct as of 6 December 2017.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.