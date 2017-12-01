Each week, the Which? Money experts answer your financial queries. You can submit your questions to money-letters@which.co.uk, or via our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Q: I’m approaching state-pension age and recently enquired about the amount I’m due to receive, but was surprised to learn it would be less than I expected. I was told that it had been reduced because of a shortfall of my National Insurance contributions from the time when I was looking after my children and not earning. At the time, however, I was told that I was not eligible for National Insurance credits because my wife was claiming child benefit.

Submitted via Which? Money Mag





A: It is vital to keep track of your National Insurance record as it is used to calculate your state pension entitlement.

Since April 2016, you need 35 years’ worth of National Insurance contributions to qualify for the full state pension, and a minimum of 10 years’ to qualify for any state pension at all – but it’s often possible to fill in gaps with National Insurance credits.

Which? explains how these credits apply and who is eligible.

How do National Insurance credits work?

National Insurance credits are a way of filling gaps on your National insurance record when you’re not working, and therefore not making any National Insurance contributions.

These credits can make up the shortfall in qualifying years towards your state pension entitlement. They can also count towards other benefits as well.

Find out more: how does national insurance affect my state pension?

Does child benefit contribute to National Insurance?

If you are caring for a child, you could be eligible for a payment from the government called child benefit. Your child must be under 16 or under 20 and in an approved form of education or training.

Any full tax year (April 6th to April 5th the following year) that you claim child benefit counts as a qualifying year towards state pension until your youngest child is 12. If your claim falls outside of the full tax year, you will end up missing state pension qualifying years.

The payments are tax-free if the combined income of you and your partner is less than £50,000 a year.

But it’s important to note that only one person can claim child benefit for a child. Where one parent does not work to take care of a child, they should be the named claimant for child benefit in order to receive National Insurance credits which will help build their state pension entitlement.

Find out more: Am I eligible for child benefit?

What are Class 3 voluntary National Insurance contributions?

Class 3 Voluntary National Insurance contributions allows you to fill gaps in your National Insurance record and qualify for state pension.

If you are unemployed and not claiming any other benefits – such as child benefit – you are eligible for making Class 3 voluntary contributions.

The current Class 3 rate for the 2017 to 2018 tax year is £2.85 per week.

You can usually only pay gaps in your record from the past 6 years. But depending on your age, you may be able to pay for older gaps as well.

You will not be able to pay voluntary contributions if:

You’re eligible for National Insurance credits

You’re a married woman or widow paying reduced rates

Who qualifies for National Insurance credits?

Generally, those who qualify for National Insurance credits aren’t making any National Insurance contributions because they are not in paid employment.

This can happen for several reasons including :-

Taking time out to care for children

Having an illness or disability

Being unemployed

Taking an approved training course

Doing Jury service

You can check your National Insurance record online and if you spot any errors, contact the office where you applied for your National Insurance credits as soon as possible.

Use our state pension age calculator to find out what age you will be eligible to claim state pension.

Can grandparents claim National Insurance credits?

In April 2011, grandparents and other family members became eligible for National Insurance credits.

The government introduced the Specified Adult Childcare credits to enable family members to claim if:-

You are under the State Pension age

You care for a child under the age of 12

The child’s parent (or main carer) works

You live in the UK (excluding the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man)

To qualify, the parent or main carer must transfer their National Insurance credits to the person caring for their child. These credits are not transferred automatically and both the relative and parent (or carer) transferring the credit will need to complete a form called CA9176 and send it to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

If you have any problems with the form or what details to provide you can call the national insurance helpline on 0300 200 3500.