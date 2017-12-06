BT notifies customers of price hikes

Update (December 6): BT is currently rolling out emails to customers notifying them of price increases. If you’re affected, note that you have a 30 day notice period from receipt of the email within which you can cancel. Read on for more information.

November 7: BT has announced that a range of price rises affecting landline, broadband and BT Sport customers will come into force on January 7 2018.

In November and December, BT will be writing to its customers to inform them of the price rises, which it claims will allow it to upgrade its services and answer more of its customer service calls using staff in the UK and Ireland.

The latest price increases come just nine months after the last price hikes, which happened in April this year. They’re also the third round of price increases BT has made in 18 months.

Recently, BT was forced to slash the line rental fee charged to landline-only customers, after telecoms industry regulator Ofcom intervened.

See how BT compares to other providers using our broadband deal reviews.

BT price increases

Unsurprisingly (given the recent intervention by Ofcom), BT won’t be putting up its line rental fee for broadband and pay TV customers, although it will increase the price of several of its broadband, BT Sport and landline services. The worst-hit customers will have to pay an additional £36 per year. Here are the prices and how they’re changing:

Broadband

• BT broadband (standard broadband) will rise from £35.99 to £37.99 per month.

• BT Infinity 1 (fibre) will rise from £42.49 to £44.99 per month.

BT Sport

• BT Sport (for BT Broadband customers) will rise from £7.50 to £10 per month.

• BT Sport (for non-BT broadband customers using Sky or TalkTalk) will rise from £22.99 to £25.99 per month

(BT Sport for BT TV customers will remain at £3.50 per month).

Calls packages

• Anytime calls add-on – will rise from £8.99 to £9.50 per month.

• Unlimited evening and weekend calls add-on – will rise from £3.80 to £4 per month.

• Calls to UK landlines – will rise from 12p/minute to 13p/minute.

• Calls to mobiles – will rise from 16p/minute to 17p/minute.

• Call set-up fees – will rise from 21p to 22p.

If you’re affected by any of the price rises and don’t wish to remain a customer of BT, you can choose to cancel your broadband contract penalty-free – although BT Mobile and BT TV customers won’t be able to cancel those services because their prices aren’t rising. Once you’ve received notification of the price rise affecting you, you have 30 days to let BT know you want to leave.

Time to switch?

For some customers this will be a good opportunity to explore the options available from other broadband providers. If you’re mostly concerned about price, find out the competitive prices on offer using our guides on the best broadband deals and the best fibre deals.

But price isn’t the only thing to consider: you’ll also want to keep in mind the speed and reliability offered by other providers, as well as whether they offer decent customer and technical support. When we surveyed over 1,700 broadband customers about which providers get the basics right, BT didn’t make the top five. Find out which of its competitors are the best broadband providers.

Beat the BT price rises

Another option is giving BT a call to haggle for a better price. BT essentially invites this on its website, saying that any customers who are unhappy with the price changes should get in touch. If you give this a go, you’re likely to be offered the opportunity to sign up to a new 18-month contract with a fixed fee. Read our tips on how to haggle for the best broadband deal to make sure you get the best deal possible.