Christmas calories – should you trust your fitness tracker?

The average Briton will consume more than 5,000 calories on Christmas day alone, according to research by Wren Kitchens. So when you’re trying to burn off that festive excess, you’ll want to know that your fitness watch or tracker is giving you the right information.

The research by Wren Kitchens surveyed 2,000 people about their typical Christmas dinner, and found that the average person eats as many as 5,240 calories in just one day. With such indulgence, it’s understandable that some people want to begin a health kick to start the new year – and a fitness watch or tracker could provide the perfect motivational tool to help you get fit.

If you want to keep an eye on how many calories you’ve burned, which a lot of people do after the festive period, then most trackers will provide you with this information. Or if distance is the way you’d like to track your fitness, there are plenty of trackers that can do that, too. But we’ve found some fitness watches and activity trackers that greatly overstate or understate your data.

Here we reveal the dramatic differences between actual calories burned and what your tracker tells you. And we’ve worked this out based on your favourite festive treats.

Best Buy fitness watches and activity trackers – find out which models aced our accuracy tests

Calories burned – what we’ve found

Some trackers simply aren’t accurate enough when it comes to tracking calories burned. One device overstated this by a whopping 105% during our testing, so you’ll think you’ve burned more than twice the number of calories that you actually have.

This means that instead of killing enough calories for four glasses of Christmas prosecco, you’d only have burned off enough for two.

Another device understated calories burned by 28%, which means you’re actually burning off more than it says you have. If you want to indulge in our Best Buy mince pies, this tracker would tell you that you’d worked off enough for less than three, when you could actually scoff four (it is Christmas, after all).

It’s not all bad news, though, as we’ve found some trackers that measured calories burned with almost no error.

To find out more about the way we test fitness watches and trackers for accuracy, head over to the how we test page.

Distance tracking – what we’ve found

According to the Wren Kitchens research, you’d need to run two marathons to burn off that 5,000-calorie festive feast, but we’ve found trackers that failed to track distance accurately, too. While we don’t recommend running two marathons, and certainly won’t be trying this ourselves, the graph below shows how far you would have run before the most inaccurate trackers from our tests tell you that you’ve reached the two-marathon mark.

If you want to track distance while out running, then built-in GPS is a good feature to look for, as it means you can leave your phone at home and still track your route. See our pick of the top five fitness watches and activity trackers with built-in GPS.