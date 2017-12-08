Don’t miss the last posting dates for your Christmas deliveries

The countdown has started to get your presents and cards delivered in time for Christmas.

To avoid disappointment and make sure your gifts arrive in plenty of time before 25 December, we’ve made a note of the key last posting dates to keep in mind.

Make sure your gifts get the five-star treatment they deserve with our guide to the best and worst delivery companies.

Last Christmas posting dates

Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, which means that the last dates for posting parcels and letters are earlier than usual.

Here are the key dates you need to know:

Royal Mail Second Class: Wednesday 20 December

Wednesday 20 December Royal Mail First Class: Thursday 21 December

Thursday 21 December Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed: Thursday 21 December

Thursday 21 December Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed Saturday Delivery: Friday 22 December

Other courier and delivery companies’ last posting dates vary, so it’s best to check them out individually, depending on what you are posting and the level of service you want to pay for.

If a parcel that you send is lost in transit, or arrives late, you’re probably entitled to compensation under the Consumer Rights Act. Head to our guide to your rights if a parcel you’ve sent is late or missing to find out how to claim.

Online shopping this Christmas

With more and more of us buying Christmas gifts online, the last delivery dates for online shopping are also important to know.

These can vary from as early as 17 December to as late as 24 December, and are subject to change, so it’s best to check individual shops’ delivery policies with plenty of time to spare if you can.

Here are some of the key dates to bear in mind:

Amazon: Free delivery: Wednesday 20 December; standard delivery: Thursday 21 December; one-day delivery: Saturday 23 December

Free delivery: Wednesday 20 December; standard delivery: Thursday 21 December; one-day delivery: Saturday 23 December Argos: Next day delivery: Friday 22 December. Same-day Fast Track delivery: 1pm on Saturday 24 December

Next day delivery: Friday 22 December. Same-day Fast Track delivery: 1pm on Saturday 24 December Currys/PC World: Next-day delivery (large items): Saturday 23 December; same-day delivery (small items): 1pm Sunday 24 December

Next-day delivery (large items): Saturday 23 December; same-day delivery (small items): 1pm Sunday 24 December Debenhams: Standard delivery: Monday 18 December; next-day delivery: Friday 22 December

Standard delivery: Monday 18 December; next-day delivery: Friday 22 December eBay: Standard delivery: Sunday 17 December; express delivery: Friday 22 December

Standard delivery: Sunday 17 December; express delivery: Friday 22 December John Lewis: Standard delivery: Tuesday 19 December; next-day delivery/click & collect: Friday 22 December

Standard delivery: Tuesday 19 December; next-day delivery/click & collect: Friday 22 December Marks & Spencer: Standard delivery (clothing, beauty and home): Monday 18 December; nominated day delivery: Friday 22 December

Before you shop, check out our guide to the best and worst online shops, to make sure you get a good experience shopping online this Christmas.

Remember that if your delivery is damaged or doesn’t turn up, you have rights that can help you sort out the problem. Check out our guide to delivery rights, or visit our page dedicated to what to do if your online order hasn’t shown up yet.