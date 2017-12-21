Four new Best Buy wearables reviewed

Eight of the latest wearables devices to be released, including activity trackers and smartwatches, have been put through their paces in our tough tests. Four impressed us so much that we’ve made them Best Buys.

Models from Asus, Garmin, Misfit, Polar and Samsung were subjected to our gruelling fitness-tracking accuracy trials, as well as our in-depth battery and durability testing. Also given the test lab treatment was the £50 Goji Go activity tracker.

Below we look at some of the models on test, and what features they have. Could one of these be the perfect device to help you with a healthy start to 2018?

Best Buy fitness watches and activity trackers – see which four impressed us, as well as the other models to ace our tests.

Apple Watch Series 1

We originally tested the Apple Watch Series 1 in December 2016, when it was running on Apple’s watchOS 3 operating system. In September 2017, watchOS 4 was released.

To ensure we reflect the changes in performance and features based on OS updates, we re-tested the Series 1 running watchOS 4. You can find out the differences, and what impact the update had on accuracy and battery life, by reading our full Apple Watch Series 1 review.

Asus Zenwatch 3

The Zenwatch 3 is an Android Wear smartwatch that receives notifications of texts, calls, emails and social media messages from a paired smartphone. Asus has made no claim around the length of battery life, so was the reality a pleasant surprise, or a dreadful disappointment?

Head on over to our full Asus Zenwatch 3 review to find out how long it lasts per charge, along with all its other performance results.

Garmin Vivoactive 3

The Vivoactive 3 is a GPS smartwatch with built-in ‘Sports Apps’, GPS and a wrist-based heart-rate monitor. We were impressed by the original Vivoactive HR, but found the screen a little bulky and uncomfortable. The Vivoactive 3 is the first in the range to have a round screen – does this improve comfort?

We reveal all, including the results of our fitness tracking testing, in our full Garmin Vivoactive 3 review.

Garmin Vivosport

This activity tracker monitors steps, heart rate, sleep and calories burned. It also tracks your route thanks to its in-built GPS, meaning you can leave your mobile phone at home while out walking or running. It’s a slimline device, but is it comfortable, accurate, and easy to use?

Read all about the latest activity tracker from Garmin in our full Vivosport review.

Goji Go

This lightweight activity tracker costs less than £50, and is often on offer for even less. It tracks steps, calories and distance travelled – so could this simple device be the one for you?

Find out if this is a brilliant bargain, or in fact just a waste of money, in our full Goji Go review.

If you’re looking for a great tracker for less than £50, you can see our pick of the bunch in our best cheap fitness trackers.

Other recently tested wearables

If you can’t see the device for you above, then take a look at some of the other fitness watches, activity trackers and smartwatches that we’ve tested.

