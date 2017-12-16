How well do you know your DSLR camera?

If you’re a keen photographer, you’ll want to get the most from your DSLR camera by using the right setting for the shot you want to create, and the conditions you find yourself in. Make sure you capture the perfect Christmas photos this year with our new advice guide and quiz.

The two biggest advantages DSLRs have over other camera types are photo quality and the ability to swap lenses. They are king when it comes to quality due to their large image sensor size, and swapping lenses can change your overall view of the scene you’re trying to shoot. Their versatility means they are suitable for all types of photography scenarios.

Best Buy DSLR cameras – find out which models we recommend.

But if you’re relatively new to DSLR cameras or using one for the first time, the many modes and settings available to you can be mind-boggling. Our new guide to DSLR camera settings explains some of the symbols you’ll find on your camera and how to use different modes to get the best results.

You can rely on our expert knowledge of DSLR cameras, but how good is yours? Find out if you’re a camera aficionado by seeing if you can choose the correct camera mode for each of the six scenarios in our quiz (hint: read our guide first to boost your knowledge). Can’t see the quiz? Click here.