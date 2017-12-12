Barclays has become the latest major lender to allow first-time buyers to become landlords – but is buy-to-let the secret to gaining a foothold on the property ladder, or a risky move?

The high-street bank recently announced that first-time buyers could now apply for its range of buy-to-let mortgages, taking their first steps on the property ladder as landlords.

Which? explains what buy-to-let deals are available for first-time buyers and what you need to weigh up.

Buy-to-let deals for first-time buyers

Under Barclays’ new offer, buyers will be able to apply for buy-to-let mortgages even if they don’t currently own property, or have never owned property before.

This marks a departure from the banks’ previous policy, which restricted buy-to-let deals to those who were currently owner-occupiers.

But buyers going down this route will need a hefty deposit behind them. Of all the lenders offering buy-to-let deals for market newcomers, just Clydesdale Bank and Ecology Building Society would lend to those with a 20% deposit, with the vast majority requiring a 25% deposit.

This means you would have to take out a loan worth 75% of the value of the property you’re buying with Barclays.

With the entry of Barclays, first-time buyers have a new contender for best initial rate across five-year, three-year and two-year products.

Below, we round-up the best buy-to-let mortgage deals offered to first-time buyers by major lenders.

Will buy-to-let save you money on your mortgage?

Many people employed in London have cast a jealous eye further north, where properties tend to be half – or even a quarter – of the price in the capital. Buying a property in an affordable location and renting it out may seem like a way to buy into the property market more quickly. But is this how it works out in practice?

By the time you factor in higher deposits, fees and taxes, first-time buyers may be better off sticking to home-buying.

Take the example of a professional living in London. The average house price in the popular Waltham Forest area is £442,670. To buy at a 90% loan-to-value ratio, a first-time buyer would need a deposit of close to £44,000 – and even then, they would likely need a household income of over £90,000 to qualify for a loan of that size.

By contrast, the average price for a property in Sheffield is £161,025. But in order to purchase a buy-to-let, the buyer would need a 25% deposit – around £40,256.

Admittedly, the buy-to-let investor may be able to buy with an income closer to £40,000. But the rent they pay on the home they live in is likely to be taken into account on their affordability calculations.

Buy-to-let investors also often face higher scrutiny than homebuyers, with lenders seeking proof that the buyer could comfortably cover periods of vacancy in addition to their own living expenses.

Find out more: becoming a landlord – the ins and outs of buy-to-let

Losing first-time buyer benefits

Becoming a landlord may mean giving up the benefits afforded to first-time buyers – and the costs can add up.

Stamp duty

Since the Autumn Budget 2017, first-time buyers no longer have to pay stamp duty on properties worth less than £300,000. For properties between £300,000 and £500,000, you’ll pay 5% on the portion over £300,000.

Investors, meanwhile, have to pay the standard rates of stamp duty on any property worth more than £40,000, plus a 3% surcharge.

Anyone who has ever owned a property before will not qualify for the first-time buyer tax relief – so if you decide to invest as your first buy, you’ll give up the relief for the future as well.

Find out more: buy-to-let stamp duty – calculate how much you’ll pay

Help to buy

The government offers a number of schemes to help people buy their first home. But for all of them, you must go on to live in the property you’re buying to qualify.

With a Help to Buy equity loan, the government will lend you 20% of the property value, provided you put down a deposit of at least 5%, reducing the amount you need to borrow from a lender.

In a Help to Buy Isa, by contrast, the government tops up your savings by 25% – to a maximum value of £3,000 – when you go to buy a property.

Capital gains tax

Capital gains tax is payable whenever you sell a valuable asset – but the home you live in is exempt. This means that if you buy a property to live in, you’ll won’t need to pay tax when you sell it.

If the property is a buy-to-let, by contrast, you’ll likely face a hefty tax bill of up to 28% of the profits you make on the sale.

Find out more: capital gains tax on property – read our guide

Tax on your rental income

When doing your calculations, don’t forget that rental takings count as income for your tax return – and you’ll have to pay tax on this additional income. We explain how buy-to-lets are taxed in our guide to tax on rental income.

What other expenses do landlords have?

Once you’ve bought a buy-to-let, you’ll face a number of other costs, including letting fees and insurance.

You need to have enough cashflow to make repairs to your property when needed – and to cover the mortgage if your property is standing empty.

If you don’t live in the same location as your property, you’ll also lose a portion of your rent to management fees. Being remote may also give you less control – it’s harder to keep tabs on your property (and your managing agent) if you’re not in a position to see it yourself.

As a landlord, you should also consider the capital growth on your property, meaning the amount it grows in value over time. While buying in a cheaper area may be easier, these properties may not offer high returns over time. You should also consider your potential property’s rental yield – which is the rental income it earns, divided by how much it costs you to buy.

Is buy-to-let right for me?

If you live in a highly expensive area, and you fully understand the costs you’ll face as a landlord, a buy-to-let property may be a way to buy more quickly and cheaply.

But there are other options that can also help first-time buyers onto the property ladder, including: