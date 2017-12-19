If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas buy, or want to read more in 2018, you might be tempted by the new Kindle Oasis or the latest Kobo ebook reader.

The Kindle Oasis (2017) is the most expensive ebook reader we’ve tested, costing £230 for the 8GB and wi-fi-only model. If you want the 32GB version with wi-fi and 3G, you’ll have to spend £320. That’s a huge amount of money to shell out for an ebook reader – Amazon’s Fire tablets cost far less, for instance.

If you stray away from Amazon’s Kindle range, Kobo is the only alternative brand of ebook readers. The new Kobo Aura H20 (Edition 2) is a more palatable £115.

Both the Kindle Oasis and the Kobo Aura H20 have a large screen, plus they each claim to be water resistant. But, are either of them really worth considering? We’ve found no direct link between price and quality in our ebook reader tests, which means you could end up spending top dollar for lesser quality if you don’t do your homework.

Below, we cover some key things you need to know about each ebook reader, and direct you to our full expert reviews. We also reveal what we’re looking for in an ebook reader to earn our Best Buy recommendation.

Ebook reader reviews – find out which models top our testing

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017)

The new high-end Kindle has a massive seven-inch screen to get more words on a page, meaning fewer page turns as you race through the latest thriller.

It has a few neat features to help justify the big cost. For instance, the display brightness automatically adjusts depending on surrounding light, so you shouldn’t need to fiddle with the brightness as the sun sets. Plus, it’s water resistant with an IPX8 rating – it should survive a one-hour dip in up to two metres of fresh water.

For £230, you could currently buy physical versions of the top 29 books on the WH Smith fiction chart. Plus, with much cheaper ebook readers to choose from, is it really worth splashing out on the new Kindle?

Head to our full Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017) ebook reader review to find out.

Kobo Aura H2O (Edition 2)

Kobo is the only rival ebook reader brand to Amazon in the UK. At half the price of the Kindle Oasis (2017), is the Kobo Aura H2O (Edition 2) a bargain buy worth adding to your shortlist?

Kobo’s latest has a large 6.8-inch screen. As with the Kindle, it has a few nice features to persuade you to part with your cash. For instance, it has a natural-light mode to remove blue light, which we thought makes reading in dim light easier on the eyes. It also has the same water-resistance claims as its Kindle rival.

Check out our Kobo Aura H2O (Edition 2) review to find out whether it passes muster to earn our Best Buy recommendation.

What makes a Best Buy ebook reader?

An ebook reader can be incredibly convenient. Instead of packing an ambitious number of books in a suitcase for your holiday, you could just take one device which contains digital versions of all the books you want to read.

If you make the wrong choice, though, you could end up pining for even the heaviest of hardbacks.

Our tests examine the key things you need to think about when choosing an ebook reader. For instance, we look at how easy it is to read from the display in a range of light conditions, to suit those who like to read on the beach, as well as those who want to keep reading in bed even when their partner wants to get some shut-eye.

We also check to see how straightforward every ebook reader is to set up, and how easy it is to find books and start reading. Our experts spend hours turning digital pages to ensure the ebook reader’s interface won’t leave you frustrated.

Check out our Best Buy ebook readers for a full list of the models that make the grade.