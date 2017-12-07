MBNA has launched a new 0% money transfer credit card lasting 37 months that could help you clear your debts – but how does it stack up against the competition?

With a 0% money transfer deal, you can move money from your credit card into your bank account, interest free for a set period.

Which? takes a look at the latest 0% money transfer offer to hit the market and checks out how it compares to other deals.





The new MBNA offer

The MBNA Platinum Balance Transfer Credit Card offers interest-free money transfers, as well as balance transfers lasting 37 months.

The 0% money transfer offer allows you to move money from the MBNA credit card into your current account for a 3.45% fee.

This creates a balance on your credit card, which remains interest-free for 37 months. The cash in your bank account can be used to clear your overdraft or another expensive debt like a loan.

To take advantage of the MBNA deal, you must request a money transfer within 60 days of qualifying for the card.

How the MBNA deal compares

Here’s a list of the longest 0% money transfer offers on the market right now and how the new MBNA card fits in.

Source: Which? Money Compare

The new MBNA deal offers a pretty substantial 37-month 0% period for money transfers, but it can be beaten by the Tesco Bank Clubcard Balance Transfer and Money Transfer Credit Card, which offers 38 months.

However, for the extra month you also have to pay 0.49% more interest, which amounts to an extra £9.80 on a £2,000 transfer.

So, if you can afford to borrow the cash over 37 instead of 38 months, you’ll get a cheaper deal.

If you were willing to go for a 36-month deal, you could pay 1.04% less on the fee with the Virgin 36-Month Money Transfer Credit Card – equating to a saving of £20.80 on a £2,000 transfer.

How to pick a money transfer card

When looking for a 0% money transfer deal, it’s important to have a plan on how you want to use the money and how long you need to pay it back.

That way you can target the right length of deal and try to find the cheapest one in that range.

If you need a hand picking between providers offering a similar deal, Which? can help.

Which? rates 20 credit card providers on quality of service as well as benefits. To get a more rounded picture check out the best and worst credit card providers.

Using your money transfer card

If you’re currently paying high fees on an overdraft debt, a 0% money transfer deal could allow you to pay off the overdraft and give you an interest-free time-frame to repay the card balance.

You could also use this type of deal to free up cash for unexpected expenses or to spread out an expense over several months.

But in both cases, it’s critical that you can clear the credit card balance before the high interest kicks in.

Which credit card is best for you?

A 0% money transfer card isn’t for everyone.

If you already have expensive credit card debit, you might be better off with a 0% balance transfer deal. This allows you to shift a balance from one credit card to another and freeze the interest to help pay down the debt.

Alternatively, if you are debt-free and have enough money to spend and pay back what you owe each month, you could be better offer with a reward or cashback credit card instead.

Use our tool to find the best credit card for you in three steps.