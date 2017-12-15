If you have a sizable stash of savings, deals offering monthly interest could furnish you with a comfortable income – but which ones are the best?
Last week, National Savings & Investments (NS&I) relaunched its Guaranteed Income bonds after an eight year hiatus, with one and three-year deals offering interest on a monthly basis.
While accounts paying interest monthly rather than annually might be less common, they offer a great top-up for day-to-day spending, especially if you deposit a significant sum.
Here, we take a look at how much cash you could make each month by saving with this type of account.
Monthly interest vs annual interest
If you’re looking to have a regular income from savings, accounts that pay interest monthly can put cash in your pocket.
These accounts usually allow you to either keep your monthly interest in the account itself, or have it transferred to a different bank account and use it as income.
That means that if you have a very large sum to save, you could make hundreds – or even thousands – in interest each month.
How much interest could you earn?
The amount of income you’ll earn will depend on the size of your deposit and the offered interest rate.
As an example, the table below shows how earnings differ on an NS&I Guaranteed Income bond depending on how much you deposit. Calculations are based on the one-year NS&I bond (paying 1.45% gross/1.46% AER) and the three-year bond (paying 2.15% gross/2.17% AER).
Monthly interest on Guaranteed Income bonds
|Deposit
|One year bond
|Three year bond
|£100,000
|£121
|£179
|£250,000
|£304
|£448
|£500,000
|£608
|£896
|£1m
|£1,208
|£1,792
What other monthly interest deals are available?
Neither of the NS&I products top the charts on interest rates alone, though the three-year bond comes close.
Below are the best rates available for monthly income products on both a one-year and three-year fixed term.
One-year fixed savings accounts (interest paid monthly)
|Provider
|Product name
|AER
|Maximum savings
|Charter Savings Bank
|1 year fixed rate bond
|1.81%
|£250,000
|Paragon
|1 year fixed-rate account
|1.76%
|£100,000
|Atom Bank
|1 year fixed saver
|1.70%
|£100,000
|Masthaven
|1 year fixed term bond
|1.69%
|£250,000
|FirstSave
|1 year bond (monthly interest)
|1.65%
|£2m
|NS&I
|Guaranteed Income bond
|1.46%
|£1m
Source: Which? Money Compare – accessed 13 December 2017
Three-year fixed savings accounts (interest paid monthly)
|Provider
|Product name
|AER
|Maximum savings
|Paragon
|3 year fixed rate account
|2.25%
|£100,000
|NS&I
|Guaranteed Income bond
|2.17%
|£1m
|Axis Bank
|3 year fixed term deposit
|2.16%
|£200,000
|Hodge Bank
|3 year fixed rate account
|2.15%
|£1m
|Masthaven
|3 year fixed term bond
|2.13%
|£250,000
|Atom Bank
|3 year fixed rate saver
|2.10%
|£100,000
That said, very few market-leading accounts allow maximum deposits of more than £250,000. By contrast, NS&I bonds allow you to save up to $1m.
In addition, while other savings account deposits are only protected up to £85,000 by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, Guaranteed Income bonds and enjoy full protection up to the maximum deposit.
Source: Which? Money Compare – accessed 13 December 2017
