A new recyclable Fairy washing-up liquid bottle is launching next year, which the manufacturer says aims to tackle the problem of plastic waste.

The innovative bottle will be created using a mixture of ocean plastic collected from beaches around the world, and post-consumer recycled plastic. Keep scrolling for the details.

The new Fairy Ocean Plastic bottle

In a bid to raise awareness over the issue of ocean plastic, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is planning on selling a Fairy washing-up liquid bottle made from 100% recycled plastic.

The new bottle will arrive next year, with the UK launch seeing 320,000 bottles go on sale. In a press release, the group highlighted its commitment to recycled plastic, revealing that it diverts 8,000 tonnes of plastic from landfill every year for use in transparent bottles.

So how will the new Fairy bottle be created? Plastic that washes up onto the UK’s beaches will be collected by volunteers, ground into pellets and then transported to P&G. From there, the material is transformed into Fairy Ocean Plastic bottles. The bottles are fully recyclable, so their plastic will continue to be reused when you’re finished with them.

Earlier this week, Lisa Svensson, Global director for Ocean UN Environment, described the problem of ocean plastic as a ‘planetary crisis’. She added: ‘In a few short decades since we discovered the convenience of plastics, we are ruining the ecosystem of the ocean.’

We’ve seen other big-name brands addressing the issue of ocean plastic in the past few months, too. Earlier this year, Adidas unveiled the EQT Support ADV sneaker, which is knitted from yarns made of recycled plastic waste.

