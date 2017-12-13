Peter Kay cancels live stand-up tour due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

It has been confirmed today that the Peter Kay Live Arena Tour will no longer be going ahead, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Starting April 2018 in Birmingham, the tour was scheduled to take Kay across the UK with shows in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Liverpool.

How do I get a refund?

The statement released by Peter Kay added that ticketholders for both Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance For Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase.

If the event you have booked is cancelled, rescheduled or has changed location, you are entitled to a refund of at least the face value of the ticket.

It is a condition of membership of the industry’s self-regulatory body, the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR), that ticket sellers refund a ticket’s face-value price when an event is cancelled.

But, check the ticket seller’s terms and conditions before buying your tickets. Although you’ll get the face value of your ticket back, you may be out of pocket on the extra fees charged by your ticket seller.

If you’re out of pocket for fees, you can complain to the ticketing company. Some consumers have even submitted a small claims court claim to try to get their fees back.

I bought from a secondary ticket seller

You have fewer rights if you purchase tickets from a secondary ticket seller.

Which? has put together some simple steps you can follow to get your money back if you’ve been sold dud tickets by a secondary ticket website.

Get your money back

If for any reason you have difficulty getting your money back, your bank or credit card provider can help.

I paid by credit card: If you’ve spent more than £100 and less than £30,000, you can claim on your credit card if something goes wrong.

Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, your credit card company is jointly liable for any breach of contract or misrepresentation.

Use chargeback: If you paid by debit card, you can ask your card provider to reverse a transaction on your credit or debit card in a process called chargeback.

Unlike Section 75, chargeback isn’t a right or law and offers no guarantees, but it is a way by which your bank may be able to help you.

Chargeback is also particularly useful where the cost of the tickets was under £100, meaning Section 75 doesn’t apply.