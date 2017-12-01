Two investors in premium bonds have received an early Christmas present, winning the £1m prize for December. One winning bond was bought 18 months ago, while the other is more than 12 years old – so how long, on average, do jackpot winners wait for their good fortune?

NS&I premium bonds are one of the UK’s most popular savings products, with more than 35,000 prizes awarded each month – two of which are worth £1 million.

Jackpot winners for Kent and Cornwall

The winners for this month were two women, one from Kent and the other from Cornwall.

The woman from Kent was successful with bond number 273WE102226, which she bought in May 2016. In Cornwall, meanwhile, the winner has held her jackpot bond – number 060PV693631 – since February 2005.

Winners are selected entirely at random by the NS&I’s number generating computer ERNIE. Every bond has an equal chance of winning, with the odds of getting a prize roughly 30,0000 to one each month – though the odds of winning a £1m jackpot are closer to 1 in 34trn.

How long have winners held on?

This month’s results highlight the truly random nature of results, with one winner holding her bond for less than two years while the other held it for more than a decade.

On average, a jackpot winner holds a premium bond for about 1,800 days, making it a little less than five years between purchase and taking home the top £1m prize.

While premium bonds were first introduced in 1956, newer bonds tend to win more often than older ones – but that’s primarily because bonds have sold in much larger numbers in recent years.

Between 2005 and 2017 alone, the number of premium bonds jumped by 48%, with more than 15.2m sales in the most recent tax year (2016-17).

Have older bonds won the jackpot?

Every premium bond is eligible in the prize draw, no matter how long ago it was purchased. And occasionally, patience pays off when it comes to premium bonds.

In July 2004, a person in Newham won the jackpot with a premium bond first bought in February 1959 – more than 45 years earlier. The original bond purchase was just £3, making it a substantial return on investment.

More recently, in November 2016, a winner in Bristol won their million on a bond bought almost 20 years earlier.

