Revealed: the bank account providers that customers really love

Two are better known for selling groceries, one prides itself on having no shareholders and the other doesn’t have branches on any of our high streets. But the one thing these current-account providers have in common is that they have been awarded Which?’s coveted Recommended Provider award.

First Direct, Nationwide, M&S Bank and Tesco Bank topped our six-monthly customer satisfaction survey, with a combination of top-notch customer service and excellent current accounts.

To become a Recommended Provider, banks and building societies must have a top-10 product as well as a high customer score. First Direct and M&S Bank qualify with their cheap authorised overdrafts, while Nationwide and Tesco Bank offer solid credit interest deals.





How to switch your bank account

If you’re thinking of switching your bank account, our short video explains how easy it is to do with the seven-day switching service.

Recommended Provider key features

First Direct (83% customer score)

Get £100 if you switch to First Direct. Its 1st Account comes with a £250 overdraft that’s free of any interest.

Nationwide (80% customer score)

If you recommend a friend to its FlexAccount, FlexDirect or FlexPlus, you get to share £200. Its FlexDirect account pays 5% credit interest on balances up to £2,500 in the first year, and 1% thereafter.

M&S Bank (71% customer score)

Switch to M&S and get a £125 gift card and up to an additional £60 when you stay for 12 months. You can also get access to its best-rate regular savings account.

Tesco Bank (70% customer score)

Offers 3% interest on balances up to £3,000, guaranteed to 1 April 2019. Earn one Clubcard point per £1 spent in Tesco.

How to play the high-interest account game

Both Tesco Bank and Nationwide offer credit interest. Our video explains how you can juggle money around a number of current accounts to make the most of the deals on offer.

How did your bank fare?

Visit our best and worst banks guide to find out how more than 20 banks were rated by their customers in our latest poll.