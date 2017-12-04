Revealed: the best and worst new cookers

Fresh from the Which? test lab, our latest freestanding cooker tests have revealed a brand-new Best Buy and a disappointing Don’t Buy from a well-respected brand.

Covering gas, electric and combination models, we tested eight cookers from Britannia, John Lewis, Leisure, Logik, New World, Smeg and Stoves.

One emerged triumphant with a score of 69% and coveted Best Buy status, but another didn’t fare so well, scraping a meagre 39% (more than 10 percentage points less than the next-worst model) and becoming our second Don’t Buy in this category.

Prices range from as little as £240 to a pricey £1,099, but, as with many of our expert tests, we found that a high price doesn’t always guarantee a strong performance. The Don’t Buy model we identified costs well over £500, so it’s definitely one to avoid.

Head to our freestanding cooker reviews to see the full list of all 91 models we’ve tested.

The best and the worst

We test cookers for whether the oven heats up to the correct temperature – and stays there – and whether the grill, hob and oven distribute heat evenly.

Our latest test found one cooker that took more than 16 minutes to reach 180°C, and a frustrating 22 minutes to reach 200°C. Once it reached those temperatures, it fluctuated wildly during the cooking time. Plus, its grill only toasted 50% of the bread we put underneath it, and its hob overcooked the beans we made on it. All these shortcomings make it a Don’t Buy.

It’s not all bad news, though – our tests also revealed a fantastic new Best Buy. Both its ovens are very accurate, and the main oven is particularly quick to heat up, reaching 150°C in just over three minutes.

How we test freestanding cookers

Our cooker tests take into account all the things you want to know before buying a new cooker. How much can you fit into the oven? How quick and accurate are the temperature controls? How evenly does the grill brown toast? Is it easy to clean the hob? Will it push your energy bills through the roof?

We’ve found that manufacturers often overstate the internal dimensions and volume of the main oven, so it’s important to test how much you can really fit inside. In fact, two of the models in this round of testing actually only had 70% the usable space that was stated by the manufacturer.

Find out how the testing process works in the video below, and read our guide to how we test cookers for more information.

Here’s the full list of the freestanding cookers we’ve just tested. Follow the links to read our new reviews:

Prices correct as of 1 December 2017.