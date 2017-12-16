Self-assessors spend 26 million hours on tax returns

With six weeks to go until the tax return deadline, it might be tempting to put off filing for a little longer – but the paperwork may take you longer than you expect.

A Which? survey found self-assessors collectively spending around 26 million hours on their paperwork. That’s roughly the amount of time it would take to build four Empire State Buildings.

Which? explains how much time it takes to do you tax and how you can speed up the process.

How long do tax returns take?

Around half (47%) of people who have previously filed a tax return say it took between one and three hours. And one in three (29%) have honed the process down to under an hour, likely helped by good record keeping and relatively straightforward affairs.

But there’s a substantial amount of people who find the process far more gruelling. At least one-in-five say it takes them more than three hours – and there’s a handful (3%) who find it such a hassle that they spend more than 15 hours on their return.

What takes so long when filing tax?

Most people find the process relatively easy (59%), though one in five (19%) struggle with preparing their returns.

Keeping accurate paperwork, tracking invoices, income and receipts is more likely to ease the burden more than anything else – 44% of people who file a tax return say that’s the biggest hassle.

What costs you the most time when filling in a tax return?

But getting your head around HMRC’s jargon and systems can prove tricky too. Around 34% say their biggest struggle is understanding HMRC’s forms, and a further 10% are slowed down by looking up the definitions in the paperwork.

The cost of late returns

Leaving it until the last minute could prove costly. Missing the deadline by just minutes will land you an automatic £100 fine for the late return alone – and that’s before the separate round of charges for paying the tax bill.

And the tardiest returns could lead to bills running into the thousands, as the fine starts rising by £10 for each day it’s late. After three months, you could be hit by an another fine worth £300 – or 5% of your bill. In the worst cases, HMRC has the power to double your tax bill.

How can you speed up your tax return?

The key to no-hassle tax filing is advance preparation. Here are our top tips for tax season: