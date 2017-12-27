Seven smart home hub commands you can’t live without

If you’ve bought or received a smart hub this Christmas, like the Amazon Echo or Google Home, we’ve rounded up some top commands to help you make the most of your new gadget.

A smart hub can help you stay connected to your internet-enabled devices, and it can also serve as a handy voice-activated assistant. Whether you’ve picked up a smart hub to control your speakers and lights, or you’re using it to manage your schedule, there are thousands of commands to try out. Keep scrolling for the details.

Essential smart home hub commands

Below, we’ve highlighted some handy voice commands that will help you understand what your new smart home hub is capable of.

All of the commands we’ve listed will work on the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, Google Home and Google Home Mini.

Smart home hubs on sale this winter

Amazon Echo (2nd generation) – £70

This smart hub from Amazon is powered by the Alexa voice assistant, so you can use it to run web searches and control other devices such as Philips Hue lights and LIFX smart light bulbs. The second-generation Amazon Echo is slightly smaller than its predecessor and the body of this model is covered in fabric. Amazon says that ‘all-new speaker architecture’ improves audio quality.

Take a look at our Amazon 2nd Generation Echo page for a closer look at its key features.

If you're looking for a more affordable device, the £35 Amazon Echo Dot might be on your radar. It runs on the same Alexa system as its bigger brother, although this model doesn't have a built-in speaker.

Google Home – £89

Battling against the Amazon Echo for a spot in your living room is the Google Home. Like its rival, it’s a voice-activated speaker that can answer questions, set alarms and alerts and control other connected devices in your home. Of course, it supports Google’s family of apps, so you can use it to get directions through Google Maps, schedule meetings with Google Calendar and stream tunes with Google Play Music.

To see how the Google Home fared in our test lab, head over to our full Google Home review.

But if you're a buyer on a budget, the smaller Google Home Mini is worth considering. It's on sale for a tempting £34, taking everything that the original Google Home offers and packing it into a smaller shell.