Stamp duty is going through a turbulent time, with amendments announced in England, Wales and Scotland in recent months. But will this raft of reforms really make a significant difference for home-buyers?

If you’re buying a home, there’s a good chance you’ll need to pay stamp duty. Under the various new regimes, some first-time buyers could save up to £5,000 – but for most people moving home, little has changed.

Here, we round-up the reforms from around the UK and explore whether first-time buyers and home movers really will be better off.

If you’re considering buying a home and want some impartial, expert advice on your mortgage options, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Stamp duty reforms: an overview

Until the last couple of months, England, Wales and Northern Ireland all had the same system, while Scotland operated with a slightly different one.

Now Wales is set to launch it’s own system from next April – and Scotland and England are both in the process of changing first-time buyer rules.

The table below offers a quick guide to the recent reforms.

Country Name of tax Reform When will it come in to force England and Northern Ireland Stamp Duty Land Tax Abolition of stamp duty for first-time buyers on homes under £300,000 Already in force Scotland Land and Buildings Transaction Tax Increase in stamp duty threshold to £175,000 for first-time buyers By June 2018 – pending consultation Wales Land Transactions Tax New system where the tax applies only to properties priced over £180,000 Launching April 2018





Where can first-time buyers save the most?

On an average priced first property

While there’s no such thing as an ‘average’ home, house price data allows us to broadly compare how buyers in different areas are likely to benefit.

Average prices for first-time buyers in Scotland and Wales are considerably lower than in England – and many buyers already don’t pay the tax at all. This means the savings on offer are negligible.

For first-time buyers getting on to the ladder in England, however, a cut of over £1,500 is sure to be a welcome boost.

Country Average first-time buyer price Old system New system Saving England £201,657 £1,533 £0 £1,553 Scotland £116,042 £0 £0 £0 Wales £132,074 £141 £0 £141

First-time buyers spending £250,000 on a home

Things get more interesting when we consider how much a first-time buyer would save on a home priced at £250,000.

The biggest savings on previous rates can be found in England and Northern Ireland, but Scottish buyers will enjoy a £600 cut if and when the reforms come into force.

There’s little joy for the first-time buyers in Wales, however, who will pay significantly more than those elsewhere in the UK and only save £85 on the old rates.

London’s first-time buyers make biggest savings

Unsurprisingly perhaps, the best savings in the UK are on offer to embattled London first-time buyers, where the average first home is priced at an eye watering £420,000.

While these buyers can save just short of £5,000 under the new rules, deposit and mortgage affordability remains a more significant stumbling block than stamp duty.

Area Average first-time buyer price Old system New system Saving London £419,793 £10,989 £5,990 £4,999

Where will home movers save the most?

We mentioned earlier that Welsh first-time buyers won’t gain a great deal from upcoming stamp duty reforms, but there’s a bit of good news for those already on the property ladder.

As the reforms in Wales will also apply to home movers, existing homeowners progressing up the ladder can save £85 on their stamp duty bill on a £250,000 home, as shown in the table below. By comparison, Scottish and English home movers will not benefit from the rule changes.

Country Old system New system Saving England £2,500 £2,500 £0 Scotland £2,100 £2,100 £0 Wales £2,500 £2,415 £85

A brief guide to stamp duty around the UK

Stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland

In the 2017 Budget, Chancellor Phillip Hammond abolished stamp duty for first-time buyers purchasing homes for £300,000 or less.

For those buying properties priced up to £500,000, the first £300,000 is now stamp duty free.

The new reforms don’t apply to the tiny number of first-time buyers spending more than half a million on a property.

First-time buyers

Portion of property price Stamp duty rate Up to £300,000 0% £300,000-£500,000 5% £500,000 Refer to rates for home movers



Home movers

Portion of property price Stamp duty rate Up to £125,000 0% £125,001-£250,000 2% £250,001-£925,000 5% £925,001-£1.5m 10% £1.5m+ 12%

To calculate how much stamp duty you’ll need to pay when buying a property, use our stamp duty calculator

LBTT (stamp duty) in Scotland

Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) is the Scottish equivalent of stamp duty.

In this month’s Budget, the Scottish Government proposed raising the tax free limit for first-time buyers to £175,000, meaning an estimated 80% wouldn’t need to pay the tax at all.

This reform hasn’t yet come into force. A consultation will be launched in January, with plans to bring in the changes by June.

Proposed rate for first-time buyers (not yet in force)

Portion of property price Proposed LBTT rate Up to £175,000 0% £175,001-£250,000 2% £250,001-£325,000 5% £325,001-£750,000 10% £750,001+ 12%

Home movers (and current rates for first-time buyers)

Portion of property price LBTT rate Up to £145,000 0% £145,001-£250,000 2% £250,001-£325,000 5% £325,001-£750,000 10% £750,001+ 12%

To find out more about how LBTT works and how the changes announced in the draft budget could affect you, check out our full guide on stamp duty in Scotland.

Land Transactions Tax in Wales

Currently, home buyers in Wales pay stamp duty at the same rates as buyers in England and Northern Ireland – but from next April a new tax known as Land Transactions Tax (LTT) will be introduced.

The tax will only apply to properties that cost more than £180,000, and thereafter will be tiered.

First-time buyers and home movers (from April 2018)

Portion of property price LTT rate Up to £180,000 0% £180,001-250,000 3.5% £250,001-£400,000 5% £400,001-£750,000 7.5% £750,001-£1.5m 10% £1.5m+ 12%

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.