The best ways to give children money this Christmas

If you want to give your children or grandchildren a Christmas present that will last longer than the latest toy fad, you could try a financial gift.

This year’s must-have Christmas gifts for children include a £135 Furreal Roarin’ Tyler the Tiger, an £85 LEGO Star Wars BB8 and £50 Laser X – Laser Tag game.

That’s a lot of money for presents that may be left in the corner within 12 months’ time. For something a bit different this year, consider giving a gift that will pay off in the long run.

Set up a children’s savings account

A children’s savings account is a great way to get kids into the savings habit – and they often pay better rates than those available to adults.

The best children’s easy access savings deal right now is the HSBC MySavings account, which pays 2.75% AER on balances up to £3,000. It’s available to kids aged 7-17 and can be opened with just £10.

Alternatively you can get lucrative rates on a regular children’s savings account, which allows your or your child to put away a little bit each month over a year, though most accounts limit withdrawals.

The best on the market is the Halifax Kid’s Regular Saver, which pays 4.5% AER. You can save £10-£100 each month for 12 months.

Compare children’s savings deals using Which? Money Compare

Just remember that while these accounts are a bit more flexible than most investments, any interest earned is liable for tax.

That said, most children don’t get paid a salary, so they can receive as much as £17,500 from their savings without any tax to pay in 2017/18. This is made up of the £11,500 personal allowance, £5,000 starting savings allowance and the £1,000 personal savings allowance.

Find out more in our guide to children and income tax

Open a tax-free Junior Isa

If you want to ensure the money you give to your children stays tax-free, you should go for a Junior Isa.

You can save up to £4,128 tax-free for a child up to the age of 18 in a Junior Isa (JISA) during 2017/18.

Like standard Isas, Junior Isas can be held in cash or stocks and shares, or you can choose to divide the allowance between both. Parents or guardians can open one but anyone can contribute to it.

The best cash Junior Isa available right now is on offer from Coventry Building Society and pays 3.50% on balances from £1.

Compare Junior Isas using Which? money Compare

Buy children’s Premium Bonds

Parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents can buy Premium Bonds for children from government-backed National Savings and Investments (NS&I).

Each £1 bond will be entered into a draw each month for the chance to win tax-free prizes ranging from £25 up to £1 million.

It’s a great time to invest in Premium Bonds as the prize fund rate has just been boosted to 1.4%. This means the odds of winning have improved from one-in-30,000 to one-in-24,500.

You can invest in Premium Bonds for children starting from £100. The parent or a nominated guardian looks after the bonds (regardless of who buys them) until the child turns 16.

Parents and legal guardians can apply for the bonds online, over the phone or through the post. But grandparents and great-grandparents can only apply via post using this form.

Kick-start their pension savings

Parents and grandparents can save up to £2,880 into a Self-invested Personal Pension (Sipp) for a child each year.

What’s great about this gift is that the government will top it up with 20% tax relief. So you can get up to £720 extra, boosting the value of your present to £3,600.

But while starting a pension for your child will benefit them in the long run, bear in mind that they won’t be able to access their money until they are much older.

Currently, you need to wait until you are 55 to unlock pension savings but that will rise to 57 by 2028 and could rise further still.

Invest using a bare trust

Investing for your child could potentially beat the returns you could earn from saving cash.

You can hold investments for your child in a bare trust or designated account.

With a designated account, the money is held in your name on behalf of the child and will be treated as yours for tax purposes.

By contrast, a bare trust is treated as your child’s for tax purposes.

Find out more about the best ways to save for children