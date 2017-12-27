The most-read Which? Money stories of 2017

Two Budgets, a general election and the financial impact of Brexit – the world of personal finance has not been without event in 2017. Which? Money has been there to translate the biggest upheavals to your finances so that you can make the most of your money, but what are the stories that have enthralled you this year?

Without further ado, here are the 10 most-read Which? Money stories on which.co.uk in 2017.





10. Which? reveals the nations biggest fraud hotspots

After obtaining thousands of fraud reports through Freedom of Information requests, in June 2017 we compiled one of the most comprehensive studies into fraud in the UK to reveal the scams that your local area are falling victim to the most.

Our fraud hotspot map can help you stay vigilant to the biggest frauds in your area – be it computer virus scams in Dorset or dating fraud in Norfolk.

Read more in our story: Revealed: the fraud capitals near you

9. Got a ‘faulty’ 20p coin? It could be worth a fortune

The first of multiple entries on coins that could be worth a fortune, this June 2017 story focuses on a 2008 minting error which left as many as a quarter of a million 20p coins without a date. This coins have been selling for as much as £50 on popular auction sites.

Read more in our story: Is your 20p worth a mint? ‘Error’ coins sell for £50

8. Is your state pension correct?

The state pension has changed radically over the past few years, and the amount you get now depends on a series of complex calculations based upon your employment history and the type of private pensions you hold.

In November 2017, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reversed a decision to show millions of people how their state pension is calculated, potentially keeping them in the dark about whether or not the amount they are getting is correct.

Read more in our story: Millions to miss out on the chance to see if their state pension is correct

7. How to spot a fiver worth tens of thousands of pounds

It’s not just coins that have sent people crazy this year. With the introduction of the new polymer £5 and £10 notes, your old and new paper money could be worth much more than its face value.

In September we covered the rare £5 note that sold at auction for £16,800, and provided you with a complete step-by-step guide to spotting a treasure among your wad of notes.

Read more in our story: £5 note sells for £16,800: how to spot a valuable note

6. How to boost your odds of winning a premium bond prize

Premium bonds are the nations favourite savings account, with two people every month scooping up its £1m top prize. But is there a way of improving your odds? This was part of a long series of popular stories on premium bonds, which has examined whether gender, location and the length of time you hold onto your bonds for impacts on your chances of winning.

Read more in our story: Have you won a NS&I premium bonds prize?

5. The seven tactics scammers use to lure you out of your money

More than a quarter of Brits have fallen prey to online scammers – even though a majority of victims thought there was something fishy going on. How do scammers convince you to go against your gut instinct?

This July story revealed the seven tricks fraudsters use to pressure you to hand over sensitive details or money. It is a useful guide to remain vigilant in the face of increasingly sophisticated scams and fraud.

Read more in our story: Mind games: 7 ways scammers win you over

4. The rarest £1 coins in circulation

They’re no longer legal tender, but your old round £1 coins could be worth a fortune. Our gallery helps you identify the most valuable and rare £1 coins, and how much you might be able to get for the change in your pocket.

Read more in our story: The rarest £1 coins revealed; do you have a small fortune in change?

3. £2 coins – which are the most valuable

Coin stories dominate our top five, and this investigation into the rarest and most valuable £2 coins showed those that are selling for 200 times their face value. This includes the Northern Ireland 2002 Commonwealth Games coin – with only half a million in circulation, this is the rarest £2 coin.

Read more in our story: The rarest and most valuable £2 coins revealed

2. The latest state pension rates revealed

The 2017 Autumn Budget was full of personal finance changes, from increases to the tax-free personal allowance to radical reform of stamp duty. But it was the rise in the weekly state pension rate that you really wanted to read about.

With inflation raging, pensioners will enjoy a 3% pay rise in April 2018, with both the basic, additional and new state pension going up in line with the consumer prices index.

Read more in our story: Autumn Budget 2017: state pension to rise by 3%

1. Our most read story in 2017 – the 50p coins worth £75

And here it is – hundreds of thousands of people wanted to know about the 50p coins that are selling for 150 times their face value.

The rarest was released in 2011 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of one of the UK’s most iconic botanical gardens. This commemorative coin makes up just 0.2% of all the 50ps in circulation, which is why it is trading for £75.

Read more in our story: Do you have a 50p coin worth £75? Check your change now