The year that was: Which? in 2017

An exciting, eventful and extremely busy 12 months for Which? is drawing to a close.

Throughout 2017, we’ve worked tirelessly to meet and exceed expectations – championing the cause for consumers, asking probing questions of businesses and manufacturers, and delivering the very best reviews and advice.

This year, we celebrated our 60th anniversary, secured important campaign wins, relaunched our unique mobile app and tested thousands of products in our labs – it’s been record-breaking, game-changing and, above all, thoroughly rewarding.

Before you say your own goodbyes to 2017, read on for some of our highlights.

Reviews and advice

Throughout 2017, Which? has reviewed a staggering 3,946 products, from compost and cars to stairlifts and sunscreen.

928 of them impressed enough to secure a coveted Best Buy, but 190 performed so poorly, we labelled them Don’t Buys.

On 15 occasions, we issued Don’t Buys due to safety concerns, and on 48 occasions removed Best Buys from products that otherwise performed well for similar reasons.

Product safety

Our product reviews are not just about helping you find the cream of the crop. In 2017, our testing and investigations highlighted a range of potential safety and performance issues with products.

These included CO alarms that didn’t detect all gasses in our tests, poor crash results for child car seats, sun creams that shirked their SPF, faulty braking systems in cars and a number of other products that posed a fire, electric shock or safety risk. We report such risks to manufacturers, and make all such issues clear in our reviews so that you can buy with confidence.

Consumer campaigns

We’ve campaigned tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the consumer resonates loud and clear. From safety risks to misleading claims, we’ve seen a number of significant changes take place this year as a result. Just some of the highlights are below – but we know there’s still plenty of work to be done. Visit our campaigns page for more, and if you’ve been affected by any of these issues, don’t forget to make your own voice heard and offer your support.

February 2017 – Whirlpool

In December 2015, Which? research found that more than 100 Creda, Hotpoint and Indesit tumble dryer models could pose a fire risk, immediately alerting consumers and offering advice on what to do if affected. Over 12 months later, Whirlpool had still failed to act appropriately to recall, fix or warn customers over this issue. Which? labelled all fire-risk products Don’t Buys, and in 2017, we took things a step further.

Following filing for court action against Trading Standards in Peterborough – where Whirlpool’s HQ is located and the department that had been dealing with the matter – Whirlpool was required to change its advice to consumers so it would no longer use the dangerous dryers, and to improve its handling of the issue.

April 2017 – Bank transfer fraud

In October 2016, Which? made a super-complaint to the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) to improve protection for people who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster. Following this action, the regulator proposed a scheme to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams and for banks to collect and publish data on the scale of the problem. We’ve seen tangible progress already from banks to protect customers, and it has been announced that from 1 January 2018, people who have been victims of a bank transfer scam will only need to deal with their bank when making a complaint.

There’s more work to be done, and you can still sign our petition to force more action against scams, which to date has more than 360,000 signatures.

August 2017 – ​Rail ombudsman

Following thousands of stories from rail passengers of ‘train hell’, our campaign for better rail services saw a big win in August. Pressure from Which? resulted in commitments from government and industry that a new ombudsman for rail passengers will be introduced in 2018, so that passenger complaints can’t be ignored.

The ombudsman will offer frustrated rail passengers a free-to-use complaints service that’s expected to start from early next year. It will be tasked with investigating customer complaints where train companies haven’t taken action or if failings are uncovered.

If you want to see better rail services and an ombudsman that all train companies must sign up to, you can back our campaign today.

September 2017 – BA and Ryanair

​This year was pretty poor for major airlines in the UK. Both BA and Ryanair had significant failures in delivering their service, leaving passengers owed compensation. Which? was proactive in advising customers of their rights at a time when airlines were not forthcoming with help or further information. We also challenged both companies on their failure to quickly compensate passengers and raised our concerns on Ryanair with the regulator, leading to action being taken for breaching compensation laws.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that passengers on its cancelled flights have the right to be rebooked on other carriers, and subsequently emailed all passengers affected to inform them of the process.

November 2017 – Broadband speed advertising

After three years of our campaigning, the Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP) made a final announcement on the future of broadband speed advertising after reviewing speed claims currently made by broadband providers.

With millions of households currently experiencing broadband speeds that just don’t live up to expectations, and unrealistic adverts showing speeds you’re never likely to get, change is finally coming. The tougher rules will mean that the headline advertised speed should be achievable by 50% of customers, rather than the previous 10% of customers the rules required.​ Our Broadband Speed Guaranteed campaign called for broadband providers to be more transparent with their advertising was supported by more than 120,000 people.

It’s a major step forward – but there’s still more to do. Our ongoing Fix Bad Broadband campaign calls on providers to go further to fix the problems people suffer from with their home internet, as well as delivering the speeds they’ve promised.

December 2017 – ​​Care homes

More than half of care homes in some parts of England are in facilities that were rated as ‘inadequate’ or ‘requiring improvement’, according to analysis carried out by Which? of data released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

After we submitted hundreds of stories from people about their poor dealings with care homes, the Competition regulator agreed to take enforcement action against a number of care home providers, and has made recommendations to the government to address the future stability of the care home market. This should help ensure that older people and their relatives are able to access the support they need when they need it most, and be treated fairly by care homes.

If you agree it’s time to put care into the care system, you can help us convince the government to confront the care crisis by signing our petition.

Consumer rights & tools

As well as proactively campaigning, Which? also gives consumers the tools to help themselves. Below are just some of the problems we’ve tackled in 2017, and you’ll find plenty more, along with help and advice, on our consumer rights page.

Faulty goods

At the turn of the year, we launched a tool to help millions of people start the process of returning faulty products that were worth a total of more than £3m over the last Christmas period.

Since then, our tool has been used more than 32,000 times to help with claims for a refund, repair or replacement. These include the return of an incomplete bunch of roses, a faulty hot tub and even a horse with a different temperament to how it had been described.

Use our faulty goods tool today to find out more about your rights and what to do if you have a faulty product.

PPI

To help make it easier for people to claim for mis-sold PPI, Which? developed a free online tool that provides a streamlined, stress-free way of seeking compensation, and requires no paperwork. It has empowered more people than ever to start a PPI claim ahead of the August 2019 deadline, by helping them submit a claim direct to major UK banks.

The tool was developed closely with Barclays bank to make reclaiming your share of the £35bn set aside by banks for the scandal as quick and easy as possible.

Delivery complaints

In December, we conducted a survey to ask more than 2,000 people about their experience of receiving deliveries from online purchases over the previous month. Only a third received all of their deliveries as expected, and one in five said their delivery didn’t arrive at all.

In a separate survey, we found that there was still plenty of confusion over who is responsible when something goes wrong, with only half of shoppers knowing to contact the retailer if post goes missing.

If you’ve been affected, our undelivered goods tool can help.

60 years of Which?

In 2017, we celebrated our 60th anniversary, and took a nostalgic look at the people and products that have changed our lives over the past six decades.

To see just how far we’ve come, take a look back to where it all began with our 60 years of questioning timeline, and watch fascinating videos with the Which? founders on our 60 Years page.

Which? in 2018

Nobody knows exactly what 2018 will bring. But one thing’s for sure – Which? will continue to fight for consumers, offer advice and guidance when you need it and help you make the very best purchasing decisions with our reviews of the latest products and services. We hope you’ll join us for the journey.

But for now – eat, drink and be merry. On behalf of everyone at Which?, we’d like to wish you a happy and prosperous new year.

Join Which? today and become part of our thriving community of over 1.5 million members and supporters.