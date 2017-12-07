Looking to save money this Christmas on food, drinks and gifts? We’ve rounded up some top mobile shopping apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

Picking up Christmas presents this year doesn’t have to be a pain – free mobile shopping apps can keep things convenient, offer up some inspiration, and help you find a great deal. Whether you’re looking for a pair of headphones, a bargain turkey or a weekend break, the free apps we’ve rounded up below can help.

Boxing Day and January sales – tips on spotting a bargain

Christmas shopping apps

1. Which? Reviews

Available for: iOS, Android

Top feature: instant access to expert reviews

Download the Which? Reviews app and you’ll have instant access to thousands of our expert reviews. Listing everything from cookers to cars, the Which? reviews app will help you spot the products that have soared through our tests to earn Best Buy status.

Search listings can be ordered by score and price, and there’s also a shortlist option that lets you quickly return to products you’re interested in. As a consumer champion, our reviews are completely independent.

The app is free to try for 30 days, and if you like what you see you can sign up to become a member for £3.99 per month.

2. HotUKDeals

Available for: iOS, Android

Top feature: Deals get ranked by users, so you know if a saving ‘hot’ or not

This iOS and Android app sorts content based on feedback from its community of users. The most popular deals are added to the ‘Hottest’ page, and each one is paired with a forum where you can discuss deals with members.

HotUKDeals lists everything from discounted products and services to restaurant vouchers. There’s also a freebies section that’s worth keeping an eye on for the odd free coffee. You need a HotUKDeals account to vote and comment on offers, but you can still see all the deals if you aren’t signed up.

This week we’ve seen a range of hot deals covering wireless & Bluetooth speakers, mobile phones and laptops, and with new deals popping up all the time, there are endless ways to bag a bargain.

3. VoucherCodes – discounts, deals

Available for: iOS, Android

Top feature: ‘tailored for you’ section focuses on brands you love

Open up VoucherCodes for the first time and you’ll be asked to list some brands that you’re interested in. That decides which offers appear in the ‘Tailored for you’ section, so you’re more likely to see something of interest.

Many of the codes on this app are for food, and the Nearby tab is worth taking a look at if you’re on the high street and keen to save money on lunch. It covers a massive range of retailers, though, with everything from money off in-store and money off your first order to free premium postage.

You can pick up discounted food and drink with VoucherCodes right away, but check the results of our taste tests first to see our favourite treats. See our advice on the best champagne and the best Christmas pudding, or explore our food and drink guides for more on Best Buy food and drink.

4. mySupermarket – shopping list

Available for: iOS, Android

Top feature: compare food prices across UK supermarkets

The mySupermarket app is a great way to save money on your Christmas dinner, letting you compare food prices across the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

You can create shopping lists inside the app, and there’s an alert feature that will notify you if products you enjoy drop below a certain price.

Find out which supermarkets Which? readers love, using our supermarkets compared guide – we asked more than 7,000 shoppers for their feedback.

5. Groupon – shop deals, discounts & coupons

Available for: iOS, Android

Top feature: alerts that tell you about nearby deals

Groupon deals cover products and services, so whether you’re after some tech discounts or a weekend break, you should be able to find something of interest. You can buy straight from the app, and the sharing feature lets you notify friends and family if you spot a juicy deal.

We like that the deals are categorised to make browsing a little easier, and the new ‘Christmas’ tab will help you find some festive treats for friends and family. You can also try the Nearby tab – it lists deals still on at stores within walking distance.

Over the last couple of days we’ve seen some deals on Samsung TVs on the Groupon app. But before you spend hundreds on a TV, make sure you browse our TV reviews to see which brands you can trust. Alternatively, see our guide on the Which? top choice TV of the month, where you’ll find our favourite TV from recent tests and a cheap alternative.

6. Etsy – handmade & vintage goods

Available for: iOS, Android

Top feature: handmade gifts that offer a personal touch

The Etsy app is worth taking a look at if you’re after something a bit more unique – specifically handmade and vintage presents. Open up the app and you’re shown four tabs: For You, which recommends products based on your likes; Etsy Picks, a curated list from Etsy Editors; Local, showing nearby deals; and the Holiday Gift Guide.

If you create an account, you can save items that catch your eye and revisit your basket at a later date. You’ll also get regular shipment notifications through the app once your order has been dispatched.

We recommend Etsy if you want to buy a custom gift that has a personal touch.

Shop smart with the Which? Price Predictor

If you’re shopping online in the build-up to Christmas, use the Which? Price Predictor to make sure you’re grabbing a bargain on any of a wide range of products. Our free tool, which tracks the rise and fall of prices, can help you see through the fog of dodgy discounts.

For more details on our price tracking tool, see our guide on How to use Which? Price Predictor.