A high chair is a must-have if you’re hosting Christmas this year and your dinner table will be bursting, not just with turkey and all the trimmings, but also various family members and their offspring.
In the days of Christmas past, the design of high chairs meant that younger members of your Christmas lunch party were kept a bit removed from the rest of the guests. But nowadays many high chairs can be adjusted so that you can bring them up close to the main dinner table.
Below is our pick of the best high chairs for Christmas Day. Find out how they scored for ease of use, safety, cleaning and comfort by reading our high chair reviews.
Stokke Tripp Trapp
This iconic convertible high chair is designed to suit a child from baby right up to their teenage years (although persuading your teen to sit in one might be a battle). The seat and footrest can be adjusted to different heights depending on how high your table is.
For younger babies and toddlers, you will need to buy the babyset (seat back plate and seating rail), harness and cushion for a more secure and comfier seat. However, the adjustability of the Tripp Trapp should make it easy to pull up to the Christmas dinner table.
You can also find out what it’s like to use and clean in our review of the Stokke Tripp Trapp.
Phil & Ted’s Poppy
The Phil & Ted’s Poppy is a fetching festive red, so could sit alongside your Christmas table quite well.
The chair has a five-point harness and removable tray and crotch support, so you can pull it right up to the table for food.
Read the full Phil and Ted’s Poppy high chair review, including what it’s like to adjust the height, fold and store it.
iBaby iSafe Mama
This high chair has five height settings, so could be very useful if you’re not sure whether you’ll need to squeeze it under the table come Christmas Day.
The tray is also adjustable and removable, and comes with a dishwasher-safe insert to make cleaning it easier.
To find out how it scored for ease of feeding and comfort for your child, read the full iBaby iSafe Mama review.
Oxo Tot Sprout
The Sprout high chair from Oxo Tot certainly has the right name for Christmas, although there’s no guarantee that your child or grandchild will be tucking into sprouts when they’re sat in it.
This high chair is suitable from six months to five years, and you can adjust the tray’s height and depth, or remove it altogether.
The chair has removable foam cushions, and when we reviewed it we checked how easy it was clean the seat, as well as the tray and harness.
Read the Oxo Tot Sprout review to see whether you’ll be struggling to remove those gravy stains after Christmas.
Baby Polar Gear On The Go
This travel booster seat is useful if you’re heading off to someone else’s house for Christmas dinner and need something that’s reasonably portable.
The Baby Polar Gear On The Go unfolds from a bag to create a booster seat with five-point safety harness.
Find out how easy it is to attach to a chair, and what the parents on our panel thought of it, by reading the full Baby Polar Gear On The Go review.
Three tips for hassle-free Christmas weaning
- Guard against toppling – If you’re going to buy one of these types of high chairs, popping it next to the dinner table could increase the risk of your child pushing against the edge of the table with his or her arms or legs, which could pose a topple risk. All high-chair manufacturers recommend that you never leave your child unattended when in a high chair. If you’re concerned you might be a bit distracted on the day (and with a turkey to baste, who wouldn’t be?), try positioning the high chair so its back is against a wall to reduce this risk.
- Hold the salt – Giving your little one Christmas dinner? Avoid adding salt during cooking, and don’t give them the stuffing and gravy, as these can be very salty, says our Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth. ‘Depending on the age of your baby, you can either puree or mash the meal, or offer shredded turkey with chopped veg,’ Shefalee says. ‘Regardless of age, also offer well-cooked, soft parsnips and carrots as a finger food – they’re naturally sweet and popular with children. If you’re following baby-led weaning, you can offer all the same foods cut into portions that your baby can easily hold.’ And never leave your child alone when eating, in case they choke.
- Plan seating – If you’re trying to host, cook and serve, get the seating plan around the table sorted so you’ve got someone responsible sitting next to your little one in their high chair. That way, they can keep an eye on them for numbers one and two, as well as making sure your weaning baby isn’t given something to eat that’s unsuitable by another guest (we’re thinking a well-meaning but slightly less sober relative with handfuls of chocolate). Also make sure that person has a suitably large napkin/apron or isn’t wearing their favourite silk outfit… just in case of splatters.