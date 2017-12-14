A high chair is a must-have if you’re hosting Christmas this year and your dinner table will be bursting, not just with turkey and all the trimmings, but also various family members and their offspring.

In the days of Christmas past, the design of high chairs meant that younger members of your Christmas lunch party were kept a bit removed from the rest of the guests. But nowadays many high chairs can be adjusted so that you can bring them up close to the main dinner table.

Below is our pick of the best high chairs for Christmas Day. Find out how they scored for ease of use, safety, cleaning and comfort by reading our high chair reviews.

Stokke Tripp Trapp

This iconic convertible high chair is designed to suit a child from baby right up to their teenage years (although persuading your teen to sit in one might be a battle). The seat and footrest can be adjusted to different heights depending on how high your table is.

For younger babies and toddlers, you will need to buy the babyset (seat back plate and seating rail), harness and cushion for a more secure and comfier seat. However, the adjustability of the Tripp Trapp should make it easy to pull up to the Christmas dinner table.

You can also find out what it’s like to use and clean in our review of the Stokke Tripp Trapp.

Phil & Ted’s Poppy

The Phil & Ted’s Poppy is a fetching festive red, so could sit alongside your Christmas table quite well.

The chair has a five-point harness and removable tray and crotch support, so you can pull it right up to the table for food.

Read the full Phil and Ted’s Poppy high chair review, including what it’s like to adjust the height, fold and store it.

iBaby iSafe Mama

This high chair has five height settings, so could be very useful if you’re not sure whether you’ll need to squeeze it under the table come Christmas Day.

The tray is also adjustable and removable, and comes with a dishwasher-safe insert to make cleaning it easier.

To find out how it scored for ease of feeding and comfort for your child, read the full iBaby iSafe Mama review.

Oxo Tot Sprout

The Sprout high chair from Oxo Tot certainly has the right name for Christmas, although there’s no guarantee that your child or grandchild will be tucking into sprouts when they’re sat in it.

This high chair is suitable from six months to five years, and you can adjust the tray’s height and depth, or remove it altogether.

The chair has removable foam cushions, and when we reviewed it we checked how easy it was clean the seat, as well as the tray and harness.

Read the Oxo Tot Sprout review to see whether you’ll be struggling to remove those gravy stains after Christmas.

Baby Polar Gear On The Go

This travel booster seat is useful if you’re heading off to someone else’s house for Christmas dinner and need something that’s reasonably portable.

The Baby Polar Gear On The Go unfolds from a bag to create a booster seat with five-point safety harness.

Find out how easy it is to attach to a chair, and what the parents on our panel thought of it, by reading the full Baby Polar Gear On The Go review.

Three tips for hassle-free Christmas weaning