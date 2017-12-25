Which? experts reveal top tech for 2017

2017 has been a standout year for technology. From Samsung’s infinity displays and iPhone’s 10th anniversary ‘X’ to wireless sound and voice control, there’s no shortage of competition in the market, which can only be good for consumers.

We’ve done a tour of the Which? office to ask our tech experts for their highlights of the year, as well as the brand that has impressed them the most.

TVs

Products reviewed: 181

Best Buys: 29

Don’t Buys: 8

Brand of the Year: LG

2017 saw a divide between the major TV manufacturers. LG, Sony and Panasonic embraced OLED screens with the LG OLED55B7V, Panasonic TX-EZ952B and Sony KD55A1BU, while Samsung favoured its own QLED technology. While the big brands were choosing which letter to stick before LED, their TVs were getting smarter, with Sony adding voice control courtesy of Amazon Alexa. We expect to see more TVs with voice support in 2018. Samsung sets are likely to incorporate Bixby and everyone else will choose between Alexa and Google Assistant.

‘OLED came of age this year with three of the four leading manufacturers choosing the new display technology for their flagship TVs. Hopefully we’ll see OLED displays trickle down onto more affordable sets in 2018, but the high price of the tech may see it remain an expensive luxury.’ Martin Pratt, Which? TVs expert

Laptops

Products reviewed: 103

Best Buys: 36

Don’t Buys: 2

Brand of the Year: Asus

The trend for hybrid laptops/tablets continued, with many models being launched with versatile and even removable screens, blurring the lines even further. The tail end of the year saw the release of the 8th-generation Intel processors, which are claimed to offer a 40% speed improvement over the previous version, and are guaranteed to be at the forefront of any sales patter from your local retailer. We’re currently testing laptops with this latest processor to see just how good they really are.

‘With the 8th generation of Intel processors set to become standard in 2018, we can expect to see dramatic price reductions in laptops with the older processor. Many of these are still fantastic machines, and it could be a great time to pick up a bargain laptop.’ Jack Turner, Which? laptops expert

Asus has shown you don’t need to spend a fortune to get quality – there are plenty of good laptops for under £500.

Printers

Products reviewed: 93

Best Buys: 5

Don’t Buys: 3

Brand of the Year: Canon

2017 hasn’t been a golden year for the humble printer. With HP taking over Samsung’s laser printer business, consumers realistically have four brands to choose from: HP, Canon, Epson and Brother. Also, consumer printer tech has rather plateaued, and so the brands are instead innovating in how you pay for printing, such as HP’s Instant Ink subscription service and ink tank printers from Epson and Canon. Expect to see more such activity as we head into 2018.

‘Innovative ink solutions are potentially good for consumers, but most people still buy their ink in cartridges. Many go for big savings with cheaper third-party brands, but we’ve seen printer brands attempting to dissuade or even outright stop consumers from using alternative inks. This is like VW selling you a car and only allowing you to use its petrol. We will be keeping a close eye on any negative developments with ink next year.’ Andrew Laughlin, Which? printers expert

Tablets

Products reviewed: 26

Best Buys: 7

Don’t Buys: 1

Brand of the Year: Apple

While there was little in the way of innovation in tablets in 2017, competition continued between Apple and Samsung, with the launches of the iPad 9.7-inch and Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, respectively. Amazon has continued to refresh its popular Fire tablet range, and entries from Lenovo and Huawei, among others, means there’s still plenty of choice in the tablet market.

‘The tablets market hasn’t seen dramatic changes this year, with new releases simply offering slight technical improvements on previous models. However, there’s a real rush to provide decent, entry-level tablets, led by the likes of Amazon, which means that we could see our first sub-£100 Best Buy in 2018.’ Jack Turner, Which? tablets expert

Fitness & Activity trackers

Products reviewed: 18

Best Buys: 5

Don’t Buys: 0

Brand of the Year: Garmin

Activity trackers used to be simple devices that counted your steps. In 2017, trackers like the Garmin Vivosport, Polar A370 and Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro changed the wearables landscape – these feature-packed models have both built-in GPS and heart-rate monitors, plus colour screens. There are now plenty with more advanced health metrics and multi-sport tracking.

‘I’m disappointed when an activity tracker launches that doesn’t have a heart-rate monitor or built-in GPS, and I’ve come to expect a good quality screen, too – particularly from the big names in the market. Expect to see more devices that tick all the main boxes in 2018.’ Hannah Walsh, Which? wearables expert

Mobile phones

Products reviewed: 49

Best Buys: 18

Don’t Buys: 2

Brand of the Year: Samsung

With plenty of people questioning whether smartphone technology had peaked, manufacturers tried to pull out all the stops to prove why they were the best choice in 2017. As a result, we’ve seen lots of feature-laden high-profile models, not least the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. But this means prices have risen higher and higher, putting some models out of reach of many people’s budgets.

As was the case with fingerprint sensors, it’s likely that we’ll see many of these high-end features trickle down the price ladder. So in 2018, we may be seeing dual rear cameras and facial recognition on more and more mid-range models.

‘2017 has been a good year for smartphones, with a range of excellent choices for different budgets. That said, we hope that prices at the top end of the market don’t continue to rise in quite the same fashion – and that mid-range models become an even more viable alternative for those who don’t want to splash out.’ Oli McKean, Which? smartphones expert

Headphones

Products reviewed: 68

Best Buys: 7

Don’t Buys: 27

Brand of the Year: Sony

One in four headphone users now use wireless headphones, and Bluetooth models account for over 40% of sales in 2017, fast approaching the halfway point where they will overtake their wired counterparts. This sea-change is in part down to a number of key smartphone manufacturers removing the headphone socket from their smartphones, such as Apple from the iPhone 7 onward.

Also vogue is the rise of ‘truly wireless’ headphones spearheaded by the launch of the popular Apple Airpods in December 2016, where there is no cord between the two earbuds at all. The Airpods were followed in 2017 by models such as the B&O Beoplay E8, Sony WF-1000X, Samsung Gear IconX (2018) and the US launch of the Bose Soundsport Free, due to come to Europe in Spring 2018.

Wireless speakers

Products reviewed: 50

Best Buys: 4

Don’t Buys: 12

Brand of the Year: B&O

The wireless speaker market started to take on a whole new dimension towards the end of 2017, with the major launch of the Alexa-enabled Sonos One rivalling the Google Home and Amazon Echo Second Generation smart speakers, as well as heavyweight launches including the Yamaha WX-10, B&O Beoplay M5 and Denon Heos 1 (HS2). The portable wireless speaker market also got a new entry with the Ultimate Ears Megablast, which packs in its compact body volume as loud as a power lawnmower, and is capable of surviving being dropped in a metre of water.

‘It was an incredible year for headphones and wireless speakers, with ‘truly wireless’ headphones such as the Apple Airpods spearheading somewhat of a revolution. This year’s launch of the Google Home smart speaker accelerates what we expect to be a big shift towards wireless speakers containing voice assistant functionality in 2018.’ Oliver Trebilcock, Which? headphones and wireless speakers expert

Dash cams

Products reviewed: 28

Best Buys: 1

Don’t Buys: 3

Brand of the Year: Nextbase

As you’d hope from a young, rapidly expanding market, dash cams have seen some sweeping changes take place over the past year. You’d be hard-pushed to find a model made in 2017 that films in 720p, with 1080p Full-HD now the norm. Not only that, but we’ve seen our first ever 4K dash cam, too, in the form of the Nextbase 612GW Elite.

‘Dash cams have leveled out somewhat when it comes to image quality. The focus now is on cramming in extra features, such as speed-camera alerts and lane-departure warnings. We’d like to see manufacturers focus on improving their footage further before pivoting to those extras, though.’ Callum Tennent, Which? dash cams expert

Smart home hubs

Products reviewed: 14

Brand of the Year: Amazon

The smart hubs market is so new that nobody – not even the manufacturers – really knows yet what a smart hub should be. But that hasn’t stopped them from trying to create a comprehensive device that can power our smart home. The likes of Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple Homekit have all come close. Expect to see a lot of new smart hubs coming in 2018 – in fact, Strategy Analytics predicts the 24m voice-controlled devices sold worldwide in 2017 will quadruple by 2022. ‘We test smart hubs for how they manage your smart home gadgets, including thermostats, wireless cameras and lighting. We’ve seen some good products in 2017, but none good enough to be named a Best Buy. As the tech gets better, though, 2018 could be the year we see the smart hub really come of age.’ Andrew Laughlin, Which? smart home expert

